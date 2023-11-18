 "He did not pass the vibe check": Jack Antonoff's trainwreck interview with Amelia Dimoldenberg gets taken down 

Jack Antonoff, musician and producer, recently gave an interview with comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg 2023 GQ Man of the Year Awards.on November 15, 2023. The conversation took an awkward turn and has since been removed.

"Are those real glasses? (She asked ). (He replied) Of course they’re real glasses. That’s extremely f*****g offensive. (She responded) Sorry, they look to be fake to me (she replied). (He responded) That’s like asking, ‘Are you a piece of s***? Are you a piece of s***?"

The interview continued:

"(She responded) "It is true, people who were fake glasses are the worst.." (He asked) How much money do you have. No, I’m saying an example of questions."

The interview eventually ended with her saying " Okay, well, get out of here! You want me to be rude? I don’t want to see you again."

The awkward interview has since then been withdrawn, but the reported bits of it have gone viral on social media, with fans quickly reacting to the interview, as exemplified by the tweet below:

"painful to watch": Netizens react to Jack Antonoff and Amelia Dimoldenberg interview

Netizens were quick to react to the Jack Antonoff and Amelia Dimoldenberg interview, taking to social media, particularly X. formerly known as Twitter, to express their feelings on the matter. Many commented on the rude behavior of Antoff towards Dimoldenberg. Others claimed he was acting like Matty Healy. Some commented the interview was painful to watch.

More on Jack Antonoff's music career

Jack Antonoff started his career as part of the band Steel Rain, producing all their albums, For You My Dear, Twilight Tales From the Prairies of the Sun, and Trampoline. The musician and producer also wrote the former album on his own.

Parallel to his work with Steel Rain, the musician also worked as part of the pop band Fun. The band achieved commercial acclaim with their second studio album, Some Nights, released on February 21, 2012. The album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The singer then started the band Bleachers, which has released three studio albums, of which the second studio album, Gone Now, remains their most successful. The album, released on June 2, 2017, peaked at number 6 on the Kiwi album chart.

Aside from his work as a guitarist, the musician has also been involved in several major album productions, starting with the fifth studio album, 1989, by Taylor Swift, which was released on October 27, 2014. The producer would subsequently also act as one of the producers of Swift's subsequent albums.

Jack Antonoff's other major production credits include Gaslighter by The Chicks, Dance Fever by Florence and the Machine, Daddy's Home by St. Vincent, and Violet Bent Backwards over the Grass by Lana Del Rey respectively.