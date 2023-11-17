Why are Taylor Swift engagement rumors swirling the internet? Details explored

After Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn parted ways in April, it was hardly three months when rumors started going around that the globally popular pop artist was dating Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce. Their rumored relationship has been making waves this year, especially with the couple showing up together in public places, inevitably becoming one of the most talked-about couples in the celebrity world.

There have been many questions going around regarding the pop celebrity dating the player, especially because the couple has not officially announced their relationship in public. Among many, one of the fast-spreading rumors on the internet today is that the American pop singer is getting engaged.

The rumor surfaced when One Tree Hill alum Hilarie Burton Morgan tweeted in response to a video of Kelce reacting to Swift altering a lyric in her song Karma, which was apparently in reference to their relationship. Morgan replied to the video, saying that the couple will probably be engaged in May 2024.

Is the Taylor Swift engagement rumor real?

Sadly, no Taylor Swift is not currently engaged to Travis Kelce or anyone else. But Morgan strongly believes the duo could be engaged as early as May 2024.

Morgan tweeted her prediction that Swift and Kelce,

“are gonna be engaged by May,”

At the Buenos Aires Eras Tour, Swift changed a Karma lyric to

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs running straight home to me.”

The video shows that Kelce did not see that coming, and neither did the fans!

Sadly, Burton Morgan does not appear to have any inside information on the matter of their engagement. Being a ‘Swiftie’, she is merely advocating for Taylor and Travis’s relationship. The actor had previously tweeted, back in September, that she “painfully invested” in the couple.

Just like Morgan, all Swifties are eagerly waiting for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to tie the knot, but so far there has been no news confirming the wedding bells.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship explored

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might just be a match made in heaven. Straight out of a Hollywood rom-com, a top American pop singer and a top American football player end up dating. It all started with Swift’s first appearance at Kelce’s game in Kansas City, which became one of the year’s most buzzed-about moments.

But it was not an easy feat for Kelce to get Swift to come to his game. Kelce admits on his new podcast that he shot his shot at the pop star while attending Swift’s Eras Tour show in Kansas City, Missouri.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it. All right now.”

But the dating rumors started way before Swift visited Kelce at his game. The duo were seen hanging out together in NYC. While none of them responded to these dating rumors, Kelce's brother hinted that the duo might be officially together. It was even more clear during the Eras Tour when Swift altered the lyrics of her Karma song, much to Kelce's surprise, and also from the way Kelce was vibing to the songs of the pop star.

Watch this space for more updates on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship.