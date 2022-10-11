Where does Travis Kelce live?

Travis Kelce is a wide receiver in a tight end's body. The Kansas City Chiefs legend keeps finding new ways to take the position to greater heights. Kelce has been the number-one receiving option for regular Super Bowl contenders, the Kansas City Chiefs, since his second season in the league. Because of his impressive performances on the field, he has been racking up awards and records ever since.

Kelce has provided a solid one-two touch with Chiefs' starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes over the past half-decade. Together, they led the Chiefs to a 2019 NFL Super Bowl victory. Hence, it is natural that the best tight end of the past half-decade would be living in luxury. Here, we will check out Travis Kelce's real estate portfolio and how the TE has performed so far in the 2022 NFL season.

Travis Kelce @tkelce I've idolized MJ since I was a young athlete, while basketball wasn't my path, I've decided to follow in his steps in a different way. I’m officially announcing that I will be stepping away from football to pursue my childhood dreams with the @Cubs . Thank you #ChiefsKingdom I've idolized MJ since I was a young athlete, while basketball wasn't my path, I've decided to follow in his steps in a different way. I’m officially announcing that I will be stepping away from football to pursue my childhood dreams with the @Cubs. Thank you #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/9s9bbmw7LV

Football players are known to be on the road for a significant part of the NFL season, meaning they only spend a few months at their home base. The Kansas City Chiefs are no different, and Travis Kelce is a significant part of their fabric.

Kelce lives in a luxury Kansas City high-rise building which, at its highest, runs only $3,400 a month. His residence is located at One Light Luxury, which is found in the upscale Power and Light district.

This apartment lives up to its name. It is Kansas luxury at its finest. The location is perfect for visiting local restaurants, shops, concert venues, and enjoying the local nightlife. It also possesses extra features such as direct access to Cosentino's grocery store and carefully curated concierge services.

Moreover, this luxury venue has a gym, swimming pools, game rooms, chill spots, and top-notch security. Travis Kelce has been living at this residence since 2018. Judging by the multimillion contract he just signed in August, it doesn't look like he'll be moving out anytime soon.

Brian Y @byysports Find you someone who looks at you like Travis Kelce looks at Patrick Mahomes 🥺 Find you someone who looks at you like Travis Kelce looks at Patrick Mahomes 🥺 https://t.co/r0op4dLGch

Travis Kelce's House

Aside from the luxury apartment Kelce stays at during the NFL season, the tight end owns another property. His other home is located in the suburbs of Kansas City. The house has a swimming pool with a jacuzzi, a gym room with state-of-the-art equipment, a spacious basement, and a separate den that is used as an office.

Travis has owned this house since 2013, and he makes improvements to the crib each year.

Travis Kelce just became the 4th TE in NFL history (first since 1985) to score 4 receiving TDs in a game(via @NFL Travis Kelce just became the 4th TE in NFL history (first since 1985) to score 4 receiving TDs in a game 🔥🔥🔥(via @NFL) https://t.co/TGXySJGd3B

How is Travis Kelce performing this season?

Kelce has been his usual efficient self this season. He has already racked up some impressive numbers. His stat line reads as follows -- 26 receptions, 322 yards, 12.4 yards covered on average, and seven touchdowns scored.

#RingerNFL @ringernfl Travis Kelce fantasy managers Travis Kelce fantasy managers😏 https://t.co/jUEp1H5V87

Alongside running mate Patrick Mahomes, Kelce has led the Chiefs to a 4-1 record to start the season, ensuring they remain favorites for what has become a regular playoff berth.

