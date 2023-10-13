Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift set to spend weekend together after Chiefs TE’s sensational performance: TMZ Reports

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs won their 16th straight game against the Denver Broncos last night. The superstar tight end had a remarkable game and set the tone for his team in a tricky matchup.

Taylor Swift was in attendance at the Arrowhead Stadium to watch Kelce's dominating performance and was seen celebrating with Brittany Mahomes.

As per TMZ, Kelce and Swift are set to spend this weekend together. Since the Chiefs don't play until next Sunday, the player has enough time to hang out with the pop star.

It isn't confirmed whether they will remain in Kansas City or go some other place, but they'll definitely be with each other for a few days at least. Swift has already formed a great bond with Travis Kelce's parents and was seen talking with both Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce during the game last night.

Against the Denver Broncos, Kelce had nine receptions for 124 yards and by far played like the best player in the game. Hopefully, he'll continue to dominate as Taylor Swift aims to attend more games before her next tour in November.

Taylor Swift has been a lucky charm for Travis Kelce, Chiefs

Taylor Swift at Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs

Ever since rumors about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began circulating, the Kansas City Chiefs are undefeated. The reigning Super Bowl champions are the first seed in the AFC and have benefitted from the fans that the pop star has brought with her.

The Chiefs will play the Los Angeles Chargers next week, and it will be a tough game. Swift will likely be in attendance once again during that game, and Patrick Mahomes will hope to help Kelce in having another big game.

So far this season, the Chiefs tight end has recorded 36 receptions for 346 yards and has scored three touchdowns in five games.