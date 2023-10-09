Fans react after Taylor Swift appears on a WWE poster

Taylor Swift has been the talk of the world for a while now, but now the successful singer is being discussed in WWE as well. After Fastlane, when a journalist asked IYO SKY about wrestling Swift, it made for a hilarious moment, leading to memes surfacing all across the board. Now, fans are reacting to someone placing the singer on a WWE NXT poster.

Ever since appearing at Travis Kelce's games, Swift has been discussed in the sports world, and now it appears in the sports entertainment world as well. While IYO found it hilarious and said that she'd wrestle Swift if the famous singer wanted to, everyone knows that it's a joke.

Swift was edited onto an NXT background poster and the photo has surfaced on the internet. This has now led to fans losing it in the comments and reacting to the hilariousness surrounding the star's apparent connection to the company.

The poster was shared by a fan demanding to know who had edited it. Fans started to react to it finding it hilarious. Most of them commented on the editor having too much time on their hands. However, one fan did observe that at least if it happened, wrestling ratings would break.

Fans found it hilarious

While there's no chance of Swift appearing in WWE at any point in the near future, it remains a funny moment. It will be interesting to see if the company refers to her at any point officially.

