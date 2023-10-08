Bayley sends a one-word message to Damage CTRL after WWE Fastlane

In the aftermath of WWE Fastlane, Bayley took to Twitter/X to send a message aimed at her Damage CTRL stablemates.

At the premium live event, IYO SKY successfully defended the Women's Championship in a Triple Threat Match involving Charlotte Flair and Asuka. During the closing moments of the match, interference from The Role Model led to SKY hitting Flair with the moonsault and securing the win.

Taking to Twitter/X, Bayley reacted with a one-word message to a wholesome video of her celebrating with SKY.

"FAMILY! #WWEFastlane" wrote Bayley

IYO SKY has refused to face Taylor Swift in a WWE match

At the Fastlane post-show press conference, IYO SKY was asked about the possibility of her facing Taylor Swift in a match at next year's WrestleMania. Swift is one of the biggest music personalities in the world at the moment.

While The Genius of the Sky wasn't prepared for a question as such, she did admit that she was open to the idea of facing Swift in a one-on-one match. The reigning Women's Champion is pretty much open to the idea of facing any challenger.

Taking to Twitter/X, SKY expressed her appreciation for the WWE Universe for their massive support on the night. She also questioned fans about who her next challenger should be and asked them not to name Taylor Swift. SKY wrote:

"Thank you so much for tonight guys!! Who will be the next challenger for this my title? The answer should not be Taylor Swift!!!!"

SKY won the Women's Championship at the SummerSlam PLE after cashing in the Money in the Bank contract on Bianca Belair. She has successfully defended it against Zelina Vega and Asuka in singles match, prior to Fastlane.

