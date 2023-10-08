Current champion asks WWE Universe about next challenger; doesn't want to face popular talent questioned about after Fastlane

Once the Fastlane 2023 Premium Live Event ended, all eyes headed to the Press Conference that usually follows such shows. While many media personalities from different organizations were present at the conference, the current WWE Women's Champion, IYO SKY, was asked a unique question. In her recent Twitter post, SKY addressed the situation while asking the fans another question.

The Genius of the Sky retained her WWE Women's Title at Fastlane by defeating Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a Triple-Threat match. After the match, at the Press Conference, SKY was asked about the possibility of a match between her and Taylor Swift at WrestleMania next year. SKY was not prepared for such a question but answered by saying she was ready for the pop star.

After she was done with her duties at WWE Fastlane, IYO SKY took to Twitter to thank the fans for their appreciation. In her post, she asked the WWE Universe whom they would like to see step up to her as her next challenger. She was open to all answers as long as fans did not say Taylor Swift.

"Thank you so much for tonight guys!! Who will be the next challenger for this my title? The answer should not be Taylor Swift!!!!" IYO SKY shared.

Why did IYO SKY not want Bayley to interfere in her match at WWE Fastlane?

During the kick-off show, IYO SKY was asked about her strategy for her Championship match later in the night. Bayley did not let the champion answer and took the question herself, saying that there was no way SKY would let anyone know about her strategy.

IYO SKY interrupted Bayley, telling her that she did not want her by her side for the match and that she had a strategy of her own. The WWE Women's Champion left the scene, leaving Bayley and Dakota Kai speechless.

Bayley, however, took things into her own hands and made her way to the ring to help SKY during her match. The former champion distracted the referee when Asuka tapped out to Flair. SKY capitalized on the situation and hit Flair with the Moonsault to retain the title.

