Former champion's unwanted interference changes outcome of IYO SKY's title match

IYO SKY took on Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a triple threat match at WWE Fastlane earlier tonight. Ahead of the contest, she asked Bayley to stay out of her business, but the former champion decided to interfere anyway and change the bout's potential outcome.

The triple threat match for the WWE Women's Championship at Fastlane started with Charlotte Flair booting IYO SKY out of the ring and Asuka spraying the green mist on her face. This set the tone for the rest of the contest as the three stars went back and forth.

Towards the match's closing stages, IYO SKY was trying to recuperate outside the ring as Asuka and Flair fought inside. Bayley made her way down to the squared circle, tried to motivate her stablemate, and tossed her into the ring. The Queen quickly hit the champion with the big boot, sending her back to the outside.

Asuka capitalized on the opening, hitting The Queen with a diving lung blower. After kicking out of a pinfall attempt, Flair had Asuka in the Figure Eight Leg Lock. The Role Model realized she could have cost SKY the gold and distracted the referee while Asuka tapped out. This allowed The Genius of the Sky to hit Flair with the Moonsault and win the bout.

Expand Tweet

SKY and Bayley later celebrated in the ring when the former realized that her stablemate's interference allowed her to reign supreme at Fastlane.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.