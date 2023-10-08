"I don't need you tonight" - Current champion teases tensions among teammates ahead of title match at Fastlane

WWE Fastlane is shaping up to become a Premium Live Event that will leave fans entertained. It looks like the company has a few surprises planned for the show that will have the WWE Universe talking. Moments before the show kicked off, IYO SKY told her fellow teammates to hang back and not be out with her during her championship match.

SKY will be defending her WWE Women's Championship in a triple threat match against Charlotte Flair and Asuka at Fastlane. Sky won the title back at SummerSlam 2023 when she cashed in her Money in The Bank briefcase on Bianca Belair, moments after The EST won it from Asuka in a triple threat match.

During a backstage interview on the kick-off show, IYO SKY was asked what her strategy for Fastlane. Bayley stepped in to answer for her teammate, but the champion interrupted her, telling The Role Model that she had her own strategy and didn't want Bayley and Dakota Kai by her side.

"I don't need you tonight. I've got my own strategy."

What's surprising about SKY's statement is that it came right after Bayley told Cathy Kelley that IYO SKY wasn't going to reveal her strategy for her match and that she shouldn't be asking such questions.

