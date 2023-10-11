Tool 2023-24 U.S tour: Where to buy tickets, prices, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Tool, the famous rock band from Los Angeles, has extended their ongoing North American tour to 2024, with the new dates scheduled to take place from January 10, 2024, to February 18, 2024. The 2024 dates will be held after the Tool's 2023 tour, which has tour dates running from October 11, 2023, to November 21, 2023.
With the addition of the new dates, the tour will now feature performances in cities such as Nashville, Ontario, Los Angeles, and more, on top of the existing concert dates in Vancouver, Portland, and Calgary, among others.
Tool announced the same on their official Instagram profile on October 10:
Presale for the new dates will be available from October 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Interested patrons must register for the band's official fan club in order to gain access to it.
General tickets for the 2024 dates will be available from October 13, 2023, while tickets for the 2023 dates are currently on sale. Tickets are priced between $109 to $1416 plus processing fees, based on the venue and seating choice. Presales and tickets can be accessed from Ticketmaster.
Tool building momentum for new album with tour
Tool has been working on a new album in recent years. Their drummer Daney Carey confirmed that the band was working on new music in an exclusive interview with Revolver magazine on March 14, 2022, stating:
"...We also wanted to bring in outside influences, so we would have something new to say to each other musically. It all came together really well on this one. I'm sure it won't take us this long for the next one. We even had some stuff left over from the last one that we'll develop. We have head starts on three or four new songs."
Building momentum for their still unnamed upcoming album, Tool embarked on a North America tour in late September, which was originally scheduled to end with a show at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on November 21, 2023.
For the unversed, Tool was formed in 1990 and includes vocalist Maynard James Keenan, guitarist Adam Jones along with drummer Danny Carey. Since 1995, Justin Chancellor has filled in for the group's founding bassist Paul D'Amour.
Now Tool has extended the tour to the next year, bringing more cities into their schedule. The full list of dates and venues for the Tool 2023-2024 tour is given below:
- October 11, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center
- October 12, 2023 – Idaho Falls, Idaho at Mountain America Center
- October 14, 2023 – Nampa, Idaho at Ford Idaho Center
- October 15, 2023 – Spokane, Washington State at Spokane Arena
- October 17, 2023 – Eugene, Oregon at Matthew Knight Center
- October 19, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Moda Center
- October 20, 2023 – Tacoma, Washington State at Tacoma Dome
- October 22, 2023 – Kelowna, British Columbia at Prospera Place Arena
- October 23, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena
- October 25, 2023 – Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place
- October 27, 2023 – Calgary, Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome
- October 29, 2023 – Winnipeg, Manitoba at Canada Life Center
- October 31, 2023 – St. Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center
- November 1, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum
- November 3, 2023 – Knoxville, Tennessee at Thompson-Boiling Arena
- November 4, 2023 – Charleston, West Virginia at Charleston Coliseum
- November 6, 2023 – Rochester, New York at Blue Cross Arena
- November 7, 2023 – Allentown, Pennsylvania at PPL Center
- November 10, 2023 – Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena
- November 13, 2023 – Manchester, New Hampshire at SNHU Arena
- November 15, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden
- November 16, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center
- November 19, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec at Bell Center
- November 20, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena
- November 21, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena
- January 10, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena
- January 12, 2024 – New York City, New York at Madison Square Garden
- January 13, 2024 – New York City, New York at Madison Square Garden
- January 18, 2024 – Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
- January 19, 2024 – Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
- January 21, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center
- January 23, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena
- January 24, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena
- January 26, 2024 – Birmingham, Alabama at The Legacy Arena at The BJCC
- January 27, 2024 – Biloxi, Mississippi at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- January 31, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center
- February 2, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center
- February 3, 2024 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center
- February 5, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena
- February 9, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center
- February 12, 2024 – Fresno, California at Save Mart Center
- February 14, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena
- February 15, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena
- February 17, 2024 – Ontario, California at Toyota Arena
- February 18, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena
Tool is best known for their third studio album, Lateralus, which was released on May 15, 2001. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200, Canada, and Australian album charts respectively.