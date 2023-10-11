Tool 2023-24 U.S tour: Where to buy tickets, prices, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Tool, the famous rock band from Los Angeles, has extended their ongoing North American tour to 2024, with the new dates scheduled to take place from January 10, 2024, to February 18, 2024. The 2024 dates will be held after the Tool's 2023 tour, which has tour dates running from October 11, 2023, to November 21, 2023.

With the addition of the new dates, the tour will now feature performances in cities such as Nashville, Ontario, Los Angeles, and more, on top of the existing concert dates in Vancouver, Portland, and Calgary, among others.

Tool announced the same on their official Instagram profile on October 10:

Presale for the new dates will be available from October 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Interested patrons must register for the band's official fan club in order to gain access to it.

General tickets for the 2024 dates will be available from October 13, 2023, while tickets for the 2023 dates are currently on sale. Tickets are priced between $109 to $1416 plus processing fees, based on the venue and seating choice. Presales and tickets can be accessed from Ticketmaster.

Tool building momentum for new album with tour

Tool has been working on a new album in recent years. Their drummer Daney Carey confirmed that the band was working on new music in an exclusive interview with Revolver magazine on March 14, 2022, stating:

"...We also wanted to bring in outside influences, so we would have something new to say to each other musically. It all came together really well on this one. I'm sure it won't take us this long for the next one. We even had some stuff left over from the last one that we'll develop. We have head starts on three or four new songs."

Building momentum for their still unnamed upcoming album, Tool embarked on a North America tour in late September, which was originally scheduled to end with a show at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on November 21, 2023.

For the unversed, Tool was formed in 1990 and includes vocalist Maynard James Keenan, guitarist Adam Jones along with drummer Danny Carey. Since 1995, Justin Chancellor has filled in for the group's founding bassist Paul D'Amour.

Now Tool has extended the tour to the next year, bringing more cities into their schedule. The full list of dates and venues for the Tool 2023-2024 tour is given below:

October 11, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center

October 12, 2023 – Idaho Falls, Idaho at Mountain America Center

October 14, 2023 – Nampa, Idaho at Ford Idaho Center

October 15, 2023 – Spokane, Washington State at Spokane Arena

October 17, 2023 – Eugene, Oregon at Matthew Knight Center

October 19, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Moda Center

October 20, 2023 – Tacoma, Washington State at Tacoma Dome

October 22, 2023 – Kelowna, British Columbia at Prospera Place Arena

October 23, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

October 25, 2023 – Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place

October 27, 2023 – Calgary, Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome

October 29, 2023 – Winnipeg, Manitoba at Canada Life Center

October 31, 2023 – St. Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center

November 1, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum

November 3, 2023 – Knoxville, Tennessee at Thompson-Boiling Arena

November 4, 2023 – Charleston, West Virginia at Charleston Coliseum

November 6, 2023 – Rochester, New York at Blue Cross Arena

November 7, 2023 – Allentown, Pennsylvania at PPL Center

November 10, 2023 – Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena

November 13, 2023 – Manchester, New Hampshire at SNHU Arena

November 15, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

November 16, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center

November 19, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec at Bell Center

November 20, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

November 21, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

January 10, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena

January 12, 2024 – New York City, New York at Madison Square Garden

January 13, 2024 – New York City, New York at Madison Square Garden

January 18, 2024 – Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

January 19, 2024 – Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

January 21, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

January 23, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

January 24, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

January 26, 2024 – Birmingham, Alabama at The Legacy Arena at The BJCC

January 27, 2024 – Biloxi, Mississippi at Mississippi Coast Coliseum

January 31, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center

February 2, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

February 3, 2024 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center

February 5, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

February 9, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center

February 12, 2024 – Fresno, California at Save Mart Center

February 14, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena

February 15, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena

February 17, 2024 – Ontario, California at Toyota Arena

February 18, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena

Tool is best known for their third studio album, Lateralus, which was released on May 15, 2001. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200, Canada, and Australian album charts respectively.