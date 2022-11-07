EXCLUSIVE: EPEX dish on Prelude of Love Chapter 1: Puppy Love and conveying the idea of first love

EPEX's KEUM dishes matter-of-factly that “Everyone’s first love is the same” while discussing the group’s fourth EP Prelude of Love Chapter 1: Puppy Love with us.

The talented eight-member group comprising of members - WISH (leader and vocalist), KEUM (rapper and main dancer), MU (lead vocalist), A-MIN (Vocalist and Main dancer), BAEKSEUNG (Rapper), AYDEN (Lead Rapper), YEWANG (Main Vocalist) and JEFF (main rapper and maknae) released their fourth EP Prelude of Love Chapter 1: Puppy Love on October 26, 2022.

Taking forward from where they left off in their second EP BIPOLAR Pt. 2 Prelude of Love, the Hymn To Love singers unravel a new chapter in first love, the “butterflies in stomach” kind of feeling, drawing symbolic parallels with the Korean folk-tale The Story of Chunhyang (also written as Chunhyangjeon).

In their brand new four-track EP accompanied by its lead title track Hymn To Love, the boys give their unique take on first love, how it resonates with everyone, and how pure and passionate feelings surrounding it remain constant, even as times change.

In an exclusive interview with SK POP’s Anwaya Mane, EPEX dishes on Prelude of Love Chapter 1: Puppy Love, debuting in the thick of the pandemic and exploring a happier and bubbly concept for their next album.

Q) Hello EPEX. Thank you so much for taking out time to speak with me. Hope you are doing well.

WISH: Hello, Sportskeeda subscribers in India! Nice to meet you!

Q) Congratulations on your fourth EP Prelude of Love Chapter 1: Puppy Love. How do you feel about the new album coming out?

A-MIN: This album is the first to fully unravel the story of the second chapter of our debut album, BIPOLAR Pt. 2 Prelude of Love. We’re excited to show you a different charm through a story that contradicts the story of youthful anxiety told in the previous album, Prelude of Anxiety Chapter 1. 21st Century Boys!

Q) The idea of comparing first love to the Korean folktale ‘Chunhyangjeon’ is quite interesting. Take us through the process of creating this album

KEUM: We wanted to convey the message of “Everyone’s first love is the same” through this album. We especially tried to express that message in the title track Hymn to Love.

Regardless of the era or region, the main characters of Chunhyangjeon and the boys of the 21st century all share the same emotions. That is why several parts of the verses from our title song adapt the parts of the lyrics of ‘Sarang-ga (Love Song)’ from the story of Chunhyangjeon.

Q) As artists, how do you define love and what facets of love did you want to showcase through this album?

WISH: Prelude of Love Chapter 1. Puppy Love is an album that unravels the story of the ‘Prelude of Love’ series in earnest. Through four tracks, the album tells the story of boys falling in love, expressing their love in a clumsy but honest way, and confessing their first love with bold courage.

Q) All your albums so far touch upon the theme of ‘Love’ and ‘Mental Health’. Is making music a cathartic way of dealing with one’s emotions?

AYDEN: Our songs contain stories related to the emotions of our peers. They build a narrative of polarity by showing the countering feelings of love and anxiety felt in adolescence.

There are parts where you can deal with emotions through music. However, because all of our members were born in the twenty-first century and were going through adolescence at the same time, we thought that creating music that peers our age could empathize with would be another way to communicate with our fans.

Q) Congratulations on your forthcoming tour “EPEX 1st Concert: Eight APEX”. How are you dealing with pre-concert jitters?

BAEKSEUNG: We are more excited than nervous because we are planning to meet fans in various places both in Korea and abroad.

All our members are working hard to show a better side of us while preparing for the album promotions and practicing for our concert. Also, we are studying languages together to meet our fans, so please wait until we meet!

Q) Which song from your current or past album are you most excited to perform for your fans?

JEFF: We want to perform all the songs. But we want to really perform The Vow from our new album. I think it’s a song that delivers what we want to say to our fans. It’s also my favorite track on this album.

Q) You debuted in the thick of the pandemic, which was a difficult period for everyone. How did you keep yourselves motivated and what is the most important lesson you have learnt so far?

MU: Since our debut, we haven’t had many opportunities to be with our fans and it was disappointing for all of us. We think we were able to persevere through hard times because there are fans who always support us from afar. Therefore, every time we meet our fans in person, we feel happier! Every moment with our fans is precious to us.

Q) You have won quite a few awards in your brief but fruitful career so far. Going forward, what kind of themes and genres do you want to dabble in next?

YEWANG: Through this album, we showed a cute side as we talked about the process of first love, we want to try a refreshing concept that can reveal our unique identity. Maybe a concept that’s more bubbly and happy!

Q) We wish you all the best for your upcoming tour. Do you have any plans on touring India in the future and any message you would like to convey to your Indian ZENITHs?

KEUM: Dear ZENITH who always believe in us and support us, and our new fans who just got to know us, it’s nice to meet you all! We are happy that we have more opportunities to meet our fans, and if there is an opportunity, we would like to meet the Indian ZENITH as well. Thank you for always giving us a lot of support and love, and we can’t wait for the day we meet in person!

More about EPEX’s upcoming tour

Earlier last month, EPEX announced that they will be embarking upon their first major tour 'EPEX 1st Concert: Eight Apex', and will be traveling across Asia first with more tour dates to be added with time.

Seoul - 19th and 20th November 2022

Osaka - 2nd December 2022

Tokyo - 4th December 2022

Taipei - 11th December 2022

Kuala Lumpur - 6th January 2023

Fans can find out more about EPEX's upcoming concert by following the group on their official social media accounts.

