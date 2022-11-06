NCT 127's Jaehyun notices Indonesian fans' apology project, says they have "nothing to be sorry about"

NCT 127’s Jaehyun told fans that they need not be sorry after noticing their apology project on Day 2 of the NEO CITY : THE LINK tour in Indonesia on November 5, 2022.

Fans created the apology project as a way to show the idols how remorseful they were of the events that occurred on November 4. Day 1 of the concert saw a terrifying crowd crush waiting to happen as audiences pushed each other, which led to several fans fainting.

Fans held up signs and handmade placards with the words "We’re sorry urichil" at the beginning of the concert. Jaehyun noticed the sign and reassured fans that they had done nothing to apologise for:

“First of all, I see a couple of people holding up signs that says ‘sorry’ because of the performance yesterday. But our NCTzens have nothing to be sorry about…”

NCT 127’s much-anticipated NEO CITY: THE LINK in Jakarta unfortunately suffered terrifying hiccups on November 4, 2022. The concert first made headlines when a bomb threat was reported off the venue. The local police investigated and confirmed that the threat was false.

Once the problem was resolved, NCT members continued with the concert. However, they soon had to stop midway in fear of their fans’ safety. Concert goers in the standing area (near the stage) were pushing and pulling each other, and it was later reported that nearly 30 fans had fainted.

The idols’ appeal to fans to stop pushing was recorded on multiple devices. The issue apparently arose during the event when the members threw signed merch to the audience.

First-day concert goers were subjected to heavy criticism online for their misconduct. Local Indonesian fans then created an apology project for NCT 127 for next day’s concert. While all the members seemingly noticed the “We’re sorry urichil,” Jaehyun addressed the issue both in-person and on the fan-artist texting platform, Dear U Bubble.

On Bubble, Jaehyung mentioned that he noticed fans holding up signs and shared his feelings, saying:

“I am so happy that we came to Jakarta to have a concert after so long. I hope it becomes an unforgettable memory for all of you, too. There were NCTzens who held up signs that said “sorry” in the beginning of the concert today due to the incident yesterday, but I hope that Czennies don’t have to feel sorry at all.”

He further said:

“I had a really good performance with no regrets as precious as the time we spent together today. I hope all of you received our energy too.”

Jaehyun’s message filled fans with love and respect for the idol. Fans especially liked his greeting in which he called himself JAMAL, a local name Indonesian fans gave him during a past event.

Day 2 of NCT 127's NEO CITY: THE LINK was completed successfully without any safety issues. However, the aftermath of the first day meant that fans, idols, and promoters were all extra careful during the event. The head promoter was even captured begging on her knees and requesting fans to behave.

Meanwhile, NCT 127 will now head to Thailand to wrap up their world tour. They will perform for three nights on December 3, 4, and 5 in Bangkok.

