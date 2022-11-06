NCT 127’s Indonesian concert promoter issues a sincere apology after multiple failures on day 1

NCT 127’s Indonesian concert promoter apologized to the band, SM Entertainment, and NCTzens for multiple concert failures on day one of the concert.

On November 4, 2022, NCT 127 held the first night of their Neo City: The Link concert in Jakarta at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition. However, things were doomed from the very beginning, and the show was abruptly cut off.

Hence, on November 5, Dyandra Global Edutainment, the main organizer of NCT 127’s Jakarta concert, released a formal statement issuing a sincere apology regarding the multiple failures.

They admitted that things spiraled out of control and they did not have enough measures to handle that, including the attendees' safety and security and better crowd management.

NCT 127’s Indonesian concert promoter promised better amends for the second day of the concert

On November 5, NCT 127 returned for the second day of their Neo City: The Link concert in Jakarta at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition after the first day of the concert ran into multiple failures.

It all started when a bomb threat was made before the concert, panicking everyone. However, the Indonesian police thoroughly searched the area and found no evidence of any bombs or explosives planted there.

Toward the end of the concert, the crowd in the standing section began to push forward in the direction of the stage. This caused a minor crowd-crush situation, causing at least 30 attendees to faint who were later taken to the local hospital, as reported by the police.

The sudden stampede-like situation also alarmed the Kick It singers, who continuously urged fans to maintain decorum and not push forward toward the stage. NCT 127 even stopped performing to ensure fans were safe, with member Doyoung saying:

“Safety is what’s most important. Let’s make a promise not to push.”

However, things eventually spiraled out of control, and the Cherry Bomb singers were forced to end the concert early.

Dyandra Global Edutainment issued a formal statement of apology for the mismanagement of the situation. They admitted to not managing the crowd stationed in the standing section that went out of control, causing an almost stampede-like situation and them having to end the show abruptly.

They apologized to the members of NCT 127, SM Entertainment, and NCTzens for the problematic situation. Moreover, to make amends for day 2 on November 5, the organizers deployed more paramedics and security personnel for the safety of fans. They also added extra police measures to avoid any more untoward incidents.

Thankfully, the second day of the concert went without a hitch. The group left Jakarta after having a successful show for their fans on the second day of the concert.

Moreover, the Indonesian police put strict restrictions on the group’s second-day concert. The audience was placed far off from the stage with no chance of any crowd crush-like situation or anybody trying to get close to the stage.

The Favourite singers were instructed not to throw any signed balls or other objects into the audience that might cause chaos among them. Additionally, they were requested to maintain physical distance from fans.

This ensured the second day of the concert went smoothly without any issues, with the Cherry Bomb singers returning to Korea post the Indonesian leg of the tour.

NCT 127’s Jaehyun assures fans after day 1 concert debacle

NCT 127’s Indonesian fans took it upon themselves to apologize to fans after the debacle on day one of the concert.

Fans felt ashamed and guilty about what happened and organized an apology to the members. Jaehyun took notice of that and pacified fans, assuring them they have nothing to be sorry about.

He assured fans that the group had a great time at the concert and made several happy memories with them. Moreover, he added that the fans should leave the past behind and cherish the present.

