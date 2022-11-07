2022 Genie Music Awards lineup: IVE, NCT DREAM, (G)I-DLE and more

The 2022 Genie Music Awards is all set to have an incredible mix of artists at this year's festival. The fourth and final set of musicians were announced on Sunday, November 6, and the latest set revealed the global artists that the music festival had teased earlier. It includes PSYCHIC FEVER, a Japanese group from EXILE TRIBE, and Peder Elias, a Norwegian singer, song-writer and producer.

When it comes to Korean artists, the 2022 Genie Music Awards lineup ranges from Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’s hit OST singer JAURIM and recent sensation BE’O to veterans such as PSY, SNSD’s Taeyeon and fourth-generation groups such as (G)I-DLE, IVE, TEMPEST. As is evidently clear, the lineup comprises a mix and match that will suit every viewer’s taste.

Check out the interesting lineup for the 2022 Genie Music Awards

With a no-holds-barred approach, the 2022 Genie Music Awards confirmed a unique lineup that brings not just known K-pop faces to light, but also includes ones that are full of potential. It also shines a light on famous yet hidden gems such as JAURIM and BE’O, among others.

Take a look at the full artist lineup below:

Red Velvet

(G)I-DLE

IVE

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon

THE BOYZ

DKZ

BE'O

PSY

JAURIM

NCT DREAM

LIGHTSUM

TNX

TEMPEST

PSYCHIC FEVER

Peder Elias

Meanwhile, the Genie Music Awards’ red carpet was recently canceled. On November 4, organizers announced that there will be no on-site coverage or red carpet events in light of the 10/26 Tragedy, aka the Itaewon tragedy.

After South Korea declared a mourning period for the many young lives lost, the organizers stated:

“Genie Music has decided to hold the award ceremony in as quiet and calm of an atmosphere as possible out of the desire to mourn together [with the nation].”

The 2022 Genie Music Awards will be held on the same date on November 8, as was previously announced, at the Incheon Namdong Gymnasium. However, it will not be as grand as before. Fan voting for the groups also ended on November 3.

The 2022 Genie Music Awards nominations

This year's GMA nominations are both surprising and predictable. PSY, Lim Young-woong, and (G)I-DLE are the only artists with a nomination in three daesangs, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year.

Artist of the Year

Kim Ho-joong

SEVENTEEN

PSY

IU

Lee Chan-won

Lim Young-woong

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon

IVE

NCT DREAM

(G)I-DLE

Song of the Year

Still Life - BIGBANG

Our Blues, Our Life - Lim Young-woong

Beyond Love - Big Naughty featuring 10cm

Drunken Confession - MeloMance’s Kim Min-seok

Counting Stars - BE’O

Feel My Rhythm - Red Velvet

LOVE DIVE - IVE

Strawberry Moon - IU

That That - PSY featuring BTS’ SUGA

TOMBOY - (G)I-DLE

Album of the Year

PSY - PSY 9th

BLACKPINK - BORN PINK

NCT DREAM - Glitch Mode

(G)I-DLE - I NEVER DIE

Lim Young-woong - Im Hero

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon - INVU

Kim Ho-jong - Panorama

BTS - Proof

SEVENTEEN - Face the Sun

Red Velvet - The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm

Best Boy Group

BIGBANG

BTS

NCT DREAM

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

Best Girl Group

(G)I-DLE

aespa

BLACKPINK

IVE

Red Velvet

Best Male Rookie Award

ATBO

TEMPEST

TNX

Xdinary Heroes

YOUNITE

Best Female Rookie Award

IVE

LE SSERAFIM

NewJeans

NMIXX

Kep1er

Best Male Performance Award

ENHYPEN

NCT DREAM

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

THE BOYZ

Best Female Performance Award

aespa

BLACKPINK

(G)I-DLE

Red Velvet

TWICE

Best Male Solo Artist

Lim Young-woong

Kim Ho-joong

PSY

BE’O

Lee Chan-won

Best Female Solo Artist

IU

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon

TWICE’s Nayeon

Choi Ye Na

Kassy

Genie Music Popularity Award

BE’O

(G)I-DLE

IU

IVE

Kim Ho-joong

Lee Chan-won

Lim Young-woong

NCT DREAM

PSY

SEVENTEEN

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon

Meanwhile, BTS has already won the GMA Idol Champ Popularity Award. The award is entirely based on fan voting on the Idol Champ app. The Butter singers won by a small margin against Lim Young-woong’s fandom.

