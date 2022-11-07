2022 Genie Music Awards lineup: IVE, NCT DREAM, (G)I-DLE and more

The 2022 Genie Music Awards is all set to have an incredible mix of artists at this year's festival. The fourth and final set of musicians were announced on Sunday, November 6, and the latest set revealed the global artists that the music festival had teased earlier. It includes PSYCHIC FEVER, a Japanese group from EXILE TRIBE, and Peder Elias, a Norwegian singer, song-writer and producer.
When it comes to Korean artists, the 2022 Genie Music Awards lineup ranges from Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’s hit OST singer JAURIM and recent sensation BE’O to veterans such as PSY, SNSD’s Taeyeon and fourth-generation groups such as (G)I-DLE, IVE, TEMPEST. As is evidently clear, the lineup comprises a mix and match that will suit every viewer’s taste.
Check out the interesting lineup for the 2022 Genie Music Awards
With a no-holds-barred approach, the 2022 Genie Music Awards confirmed a unique lineup that brings not just known K-pop faces to light, but also includes ones that are full of potential. It also shines a light on famous yet hidden gems such as JAURIM and BE’O, among others.
Take a look at the full artist lineup below:
- Red Velvet
- (G)I-DLE
- IVE
- Girls' Generation's Taeyeon
- THE BOYZ
- DKZ
- BE'O
- PSY
- JAURIM
- NCT DREAM
- LIGHTSUM
- TNX
- TEMPEST
- PSYCHIC FEVER
- Peder Elias
Meanwhile, the Genie Music Awards’ red carpet was recently canceled. On November 4, organizers announced that there will be no on-site coverage or red carpet events in light of the 10/26 Tragedy, aka the Itaewon tragedy.
After South Korea declared a mourning period for the many young lives lost, the organizers stated:
“Genie Music has decided to hold the award ceremony in as quiet and calm of an atmosphere as possible out of the desire to mourn together [with the nation].”
The 2022 Genie Music Awards will be held on the same date on November 8, as was previously announced, at the Incheon Namdong Gymnasium. However, it will not be as grand as before. Fan voting for the groups also ended on November 3.
The 2022 Genie Music Awards nominations
This year's GMA nominations are both surprising and predictable. PSY, Lim Young-woong, and (G)I-DLE are the only artists with a nomination in three daesangs, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year.
Artist of the Year
- Kim Ho-joong
- SEVENTEEN
- PSY
- IU
- Lee Chan-won
- Lim Young-woong
- Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
- IVE
- NCT DREAM
- (G)I-DLE
Song of the Year
- Still Life - BIGBANG
- Our Blues, Our Life - Lim Young-woong
- Beyond Love - Big Naughty featuring 10cm
- Drunken Confession - MeloMance’s Kim Min-seok
- Counting Stars - BE’O
- Feel My Rhythm - Red Velvet
- LOVE DIVE - IVE
- Strawberry Moon - IU
- That That - PSY featuring BTS’ SUGA
- TOMBOY - (G)I-DLE
Album of the Year
- PSY - PSY 9th
- BLACKPINK - BORN PINK
- NCT DREAM - Glitch Mode
- (G)I-DLE - I NEVER DIE
- Lim Young-woong - Im Hero
- Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon - INVU
- Kim Ho-jong - Panorama
- BTS - Proof
- SEVENTEEN - Face the Sun
- Red Velvet - The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm
Best Boy Group
- BIGBANG
- BTS
- NCT DREAM
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
Best Girl Group
- (G)I-DLE
- aespa
- BLACKPINK
- IVE
- Red Velvet
Best Male Rookie Award
- ATBO
- TEMPEST
- TNX
- Xdinary Heroes
- YOUNITE
Best Female Rookie Award
- IVE
- LE SSERAFIM
- NewJeans
- NMIXX
- Kep1er
Best Male Performance Award
- ENHYPEN
- NCT DREAM
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- THE BOYZ
Best Female Performance Award
- aespa
- BLACKPINK
- (G)I-DLE
- Red Velvet
- TWICE
Best Male Solo Artist
- Lim Young-woong
- Kim Ho-joong
- PSY
- BE’O
- Lee Chan-won
Best Female Solo Artist
- IU
- Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
- TWICE’s Nayeon
- Choi Ye Na
- Kassy
Genie Music Popularity Award
- BE’O
- (G)I-DLE
- IU
- IVE
- Kim Ho-joong
- Lee Chan-won
- Lim Young-woong
- NCT DREAM
- PSY
- SEVENTEEN
- Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
Meanwhile, BTS has already won the GMA Idol Champ Popularity Award. The award is entirely based on fan voting on the Idol Champ app. The Butter singers won by a small margin against Lim Young-woong’s fandom.