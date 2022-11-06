5 times K-pop groups' performances were cut short for various reasons

K-pop groups thrive on live performances. After COVID-19 first led to the cancelation of concerts across the world, companies started shifting their events online. This was no replacement for the artist-fan interactions that live performances guarantee. Therefore, when it became safe again, fans began attending concerts readily even with restrictions on fanchants and the imposition of strict safety measures.

Trigger warning: This article contains references to crowd crush and bomb threats.

Even before the pandemic, however, performances would often get called off to protect artists and fans. For instance, in concert arenas, if the crowd starts pushing and shoving, the risk of people getting grieviously injured or fainting in the stampede becomes quite high. Therefore, it is in everyone's best interest to get the performance cut short or called off by the organizers.

5 K-pop groups whose events were shortened: NCT 127, BTS, and three more

ᗪ.🌻 | semi-ia @itsmoonbyule

my heart hurts thinking mamamoo had to worry about being cut out of shows before because they weren't big back then my heart hurts thinking mamamoo had to worry about being cut out of shows before because they weren't big back then 😢https://t.co/DMJzqw0quW

In other cases, performances may get canceled without prior notice due to unequal airtime given to artists who are not as famous. Whatever the reason, here are five times that K-pop groups have had their events unceremoniously cut off.

1) BLACKPINK's performance being interrupted at LOTTE DUTY FREE Family Festival in 2018

When BLACKPINK were just two years into their careers, the group was just as professional on stage as they are today. During this time, the How You Like That group were all set to deliver a magnificent set for their fans during the LOTTE DUTY FREE Family Festival in 2018 at the Jamsil Sports Complex Stadium in Seoul.

The quartet performed two songs and were singing Forever Young when the music was suddenly turned off. The girls continued to dance, perhaps waiting for the glitch to be resolved when a staff member ran on stage and escorted the BLACKPINK members off the stage.

BANGTWICEPINK♡ @bangtwicepinkZ Feeling guilty for being unable to finish their stage at the 2018 Lotte Duty Free Family Festival, BLACKPINK provided BLINKs with a special treat.



Fans think they have nothing to apologize for, but they are thankful for the gift they received. Feeling guilty for being unable to finish their stage at the 2018 Lotte Duty Free Family Festival, BLACKPINK provided BLINKs with a special treat.Fans think they have nothing to apologize for, but they are thankful for the gift they received. https://t.co/1OorCIJ8dT

BLACKPINK sent ice cream to their fans who could not enjoy the girls' full setlist. The festival management later released a statement pointing to safety concerns as a reason for halting the K-pop group's performance.

2) GOT7 walking off stage during SGC Super Live in Seoul in 2017

A similar incident took place with K-pop group GOT7 in 2017. The seven-member group was performing their hit Hard Carry at the (Seoul Girls Collection) SGC Super Live. However, during the performance, over-excited fans tried to move towards the stage, threatening the safety of other fans and the GOT7 members as well.

Jinyoung gestured to fans to move back a few times while he was on stage, but when that didn't work, the staff members had to cut off their music. The K-pop group walked off stage, worried about the situation, and Youngjae personally requested fans to stop pushing. GOT7 resumed their performance only once the situation was under control.

3) Apink's set being abruptly cut short during the 2019 KBS Song Festival

Despite being the seniormost group present at the SBS Song Festival in 2019, Apink was treated disrespectfully by the organizers when their performance was unceremoniously cut off, which alarmed the K-pop group and their fans.

Apink was not given their allotted rehearsal time prior to the performance, and when they were about to perform their prepared outro, the group was cut off from the live broadcast. While SBS staff later apologized to Apink and their fans, many considered their apology to be insufficient after multiple problems that the K-pop group faced that day.

4) BTS being cut off from the live broadcast of Busan One Asia Festival in 2016

BTS weren't always the superstars they are today. Back in 2016, when the K-pop group hadn't yet become a global sensation, they were set to perform at the Busan One Asia Festival. However, the group were cut from the live broadcast with no prior intimation after leader RM was injured.

Fans who had hoped to see the No More Dream group were disappointed, and eventually, BTS were allowed to perform after all the other groups were done, with minimal lights and no stage clean-up. Despite the major disrespect, the six members (minus RM) put on a fantastic performance, and the incident serves as a reminder of what the K-pop group has gone through to be where they are today.

5) NCT 127's Jakarta concert being delayed and eventually halted in 2022

In a recent incident, NCT 127's first concert in Jakarta had to be suspended halfway through their set to control an impending crush, which resulted in 30 people fainting. At first, the concert seemed to flow smoothly, with fans cheering loudly for the K-pop group. However, when the members were passing out signed goodies to fans up front, all hell seemed to break loose.

The crowd rushed forward, breaking the barricade which caused several fans to fall and pass out. NCT 127 members tried to control the fans by telling them to move a step back, but to no avail. Eventually, the concert had to be cut short to ensure everyone's safety.

The concert was already being surveilled due to a bomb threat being issued by an individual who was later identified by the police. The organizers of the concert have since issued an apology statement, with NCTzens expressing regret for their behavior as well.

After multiple incidents worldwide showing how overcrowding and pushing in places can lead to casualties, it is the responsibility of organizers to take appropriate safety measures. People attending events with large crowds also need to be disciplined to ensure a good time for all those involved.

Poll : 0 votes