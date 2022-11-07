Spire Entertainment's CEO, who was involved in the OMEGA X assault controversy, has officially resigned from her position. The agency shared a statement apologizing to the fans, members, and their parents for the misconduct.

On November 7, Spire Entertainment issued a statement to reassure fans of the Love Me Like singers and officially asked for forgiveness by taking full responsibility for the incident:

"In addition to this unfortunate incident, we sincerely apologize for disappointing you due to the agency's inadequate response so far. Spire Entertainment is fully accepting all responsibility for this situation."

KoreanUpdates! @KoreanUpdates



"To prevent the same incident happens, we'll do our best to continue communicating with members for better environment during activities"



entertain.naver.com/now/read?oid=2…

VF SPIRE Ent. stated the CEO who's accused for assaulting #OMEGA_X is voluntarily resigned."To prevent the same incident happens, we'll do our best to continue communicating with members for better environment during activities" #KoreanUpdates VF SPIRE Ent. stated the CEO who's accused for assaulting #OMEGA_X is voluntarily resigned."To prevent the same incident happens, we'll do our best to continue communicating with members for better environment during activities"entertain.naver.com/now/read?oid=2…#KoreanUpdates VF https://t.co/6HUZzlMkRb

Last month, OMEGA X found itself at the center of attention after some fans witnessed the boy group getting physically and verbally abused by their CEO in the United States.

Since then, multiple sides of the incident have surfaced online. Fans have shared their anger regarding the situation, while also claiming that the CEO needs to resign if she cannot do her job well.

CEO involved in OMEGA X's controversy resigns from her position

Spire Entertainment has finally acknowledged the unfortunate incident with OMEGA X involving the female CEO and addressed the fans and members with a formal apology and information.

Their statement read:

"Hello, this is Spire Entertainment. First and foremost, we bow our heads and sincerely apologize to the members as well as their parents and fans who care about OMEGA X and must have been hurt by this incident."

It further continued, revealing that the CEO has resigned:

"And to prevent this from happening in the future, Spire Entertainment will do its best to solve the bitter problems you have pointed out."

The agency also promised that they will ensure that the members are treated fairly in the future:

"In addition, we will do our best to prevent recurrence so that OMEGA X members do not experience such an unfortunate incident again, and we will continue to communicate with the members as we do our best so that they can focus on their artist activities in a better environment. Thank you."

에린 ♡ 휘찬 @hwicetag

Instagram handle:

Omega_X__For_X



Omega X has created a rogue communication account to publish their own letter about Spire.

#PROTECTOMEGAX Taedong's sister posts on Instagram stories with caption "Please follow the member's communication account."Instagram handle:Omega_X__For_XOmega X has created a rogue communication account to publish their own letter about Spire. Taedong's sister posts on Instagram stories with caption "Please follow the member's communication account."Instagram handle:Omega_X__For_XOmega X has created a rogue communication account to publish their own letter about Spire. #PROTECTOMEGAX https://t.co/GIgskmqCce

The statement came right after the members joined Instagram with a new account separate from the one associated with Spire Entertainment. They also reflected on their thoughts on the incident and told fans that they plan to stay together and work towards achieving their dream.

제현 @j6hyun



#OMEGA_X #PROTECTOMEGAX OMEGA X created a new instagram account for “OMEGA X & FOR X communication account” OMEGA X created a new instagram account for “OMEGA X & FOR X communication account” #OMEGA_X #PROTECTOMEGAX https://t.co/0MMvw3QIul

In a video posted earlier, the CEO of Spire Entertainment, house to OMEGA X, was seen verbally and physically abusing the members of the group. The entire scene was recorded on camera and circulated online, causing fans to worry about the members.

On top of that, eleven members of the group were left behind in the USA along with their managers, without any support from the agency. Thankfully, they were able to safely return to Korea with tickets purchased with their own money.

Poll : 0 votes