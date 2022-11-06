"We wanted to cry": OMEGA X confirms agency abuse in newly created Instagram account

On November 6, OMEGA X members posted their first statement as a group on their newly created alternate Instagram account to stay in touch with fans. The new Instagram account is unattached to SPIRE Entertainment.

In their first official statement since the abuse scandal broke out roughly a month ago, the members revealed that they have decided to go ahead and communicate with fans regardless of the agreement they signed with their management, SPIRE Entertainment.

The agreement states that the members would have to take “civil and criminal responsibility if uploading to social media without the agency’s consent.”

In a lengthy statement, OMEGA X members confirmed the abuse and harassment the agency meted out to the members and thanked fans for their unwavering love and support in these difficult times. They revealed that they will stick together no matter what and pursue their dreams together.

With a picture of them huddling together, they wrote:

“Although there were days when we wanted to cry because the agency was mistreating us, remembering our fans’ shouts and reading your messages before going to sleep was the only strength that kept us going.”

OMEGA X members reveal their thoughts on agency abuse and utilising their second opportunity

In a long post, the members addressed the ongoing abuse scandal they had to face at the hands of their CEO and agency, SPIRE Entertainment, and how they plan to stick together as a group and move forward with the second opportunity they have been given.

The VAMOS singers thanked their fans for their unwavering love and support towards the group and wanted to create this alternate account to convey their thoughts and feelings first-hand.

They revealed that due to their ongoing battle with management, they have to be cautious of what they post on social media to avoid any legal issues. They briefly addressed the abuse and harassment they had to endure as well.

Careful with their choice of words, the members revealed they endured both good and bad times as OMEGA X. They also confessed that the abuse was happening for quite some time behind closed doors and when it came out in the open, they were worried that everything they had achieved together as a group would go to waste.

Noren Ω𝐗 |PROTECT OMEGA X| @TAKE_EM_ALLL

#PROTECTOMEGAX #OMEGA_X I'm proud of being a For X. Proud of being one of the people who helped spreading the hashtag and letting other fandoms know. I'll never regret that. I love Omega X so much I'm proud of being a For X. Proud of being one of the people who helped spreading the hashtag and letting other fandoms know. I'll never regret that. I love Omega X so much💚💚💚💚💚💚#PROTECTOMEGAX #OMEGA_X https://t.co/djAgVGN7Qm

However, they decided to put their fears behind them and muster the courage to create this alternate account and move forward with this new second opportunity given to them.

They shared in their heartfelt note that the only reason they could keep moving forward was the immense love and support they gained from their fans who didn’t stop communicating with them and reaching out to the members in such dire circumstances.

They revealed that the amount of abuse and harassment they received from their agency, SPIRE Entertainment, was only bearable because of their fans’ continuous love and support that kept them going.

In their concluding lines, they shared that they will continue to move forward with their collective dreams and the strength they have gained from their fans. They will continue to bring forth good music and performances for their fans.

The 11 talented members of OMEGA X have one shared dream, and one shared goal and the love they have for their fans is their most precious asset. Apologizing for the delayed response yet again, they promised to make the best of the second God-given opportunity.

Fans can read the full message below:

OMEGA X versus SPIRE Entertainment: A summary of events

It all started when one OMEGA X fan spotted the company’s CEO verbally and physically assaulting the members outside the concert venue in Los Angeles.

The fan took a video that went viral on social media as OMEGA X’s fans were shocked to learn that SPIRE Entertainment was abusing the group. The CEO of SPIRE Entertainment, Kang Seong-hee, denied all accusations.

SPIRE Entertainment released a statement via SBS News claiming that OMEGA X members and the agency have resolved all the issues.

However, after the apology claims, fans learned that OMEGA X’s agency left them stranded in the U.S. with their flight tickets canceled. The members returned to Korea using their personal funds.

In fact, several of OMEGA X members’ friends, colleagues and family members publicly bashed SPIRE Entertainment, supporting the group. After arriving in Korea and the growing discourse surrounding the issue, SPIRE Entertainment suspended its ongoing activities until further notice.

This is the first time the members have publicly addressed their fans since videos of their abuse and assault went viral on social media.

Omega X's 11 members include Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Hangyeom, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Junghoon, Hyuk, and Yechan. They made their official debut with their mini-album Vamos on June 30, 2021.

