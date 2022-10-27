“1 Week?”: OMEGA X’s fans bash SPIRE Entertainment for giving them only a week-long break after the abuse the members endured

OMEGA X’s agency SPIRE Entertainment has earned fans’ wrath for giving the members only a week-long break after the abuse they endured.

Every Thursday, since September 8, OMEGA X members have participated in NAVER VIBE’s Party Room where they speak about different topics on comfort, positivity, and mental health. In the show, the members also interact with their fans on live broadcasts, making it a fan favorite.

However, a video of CEO Kang abusing and assaulting the members went viral, and the agency has been trying its best to prevent the matter from escalating any further. In a recent update, NAVER VIBE announced that OMEGA X’s weekly Party Room will not be held on Thursday, October 27, and will return next week on November 3.

OMEGA X’s fans are infuriated that the agency is trying to brush the matter under the carpet by giving the idols only a one-week break for the amount of abuse the members had to endure over time.

jhae @imjhae @vibemusic_kr @OmegaX_official 1 WEEK???? That’s all u are giving them? OF COURSE.. we want them back too.. BUT THEIR HEALTH AND WELL-BEING is more important! AND so is what happened to them.. @SPIRE_ENT YOU ARE NOT SWEEPING THIS UNDER A RUG! WE KNOW NOW.. SO own UP to your actions!!! @vibemusic_kr @OmegaX_official 1 WEEK???? That’s all u are giving them? OF COURSE.. we want them back too.. BUT THEIR HEALTH AND WELL-BEING is more important! AND so is what happened to them.. @SPIRE_ENT YOU ARE NOT SWEEPING THIS UNDER A RUG! WE KNOW NOW.. SO own UP to your actions!!!

OMEGA X’s fans bash SPIRE Entertainment on their lack of accountability

OMEGA X’s fans are furious with SPIRE Entertainment’s lack of accountability and responsibility for the ongoing controversy. They are of the opinion that SPIRE Entertainment is only trying to divert everybody’s attention from the controversy to avoid taking any action on it.

However, fans’ angry retort and reactions are proof that they are not ready to let go of this matter easily and are demanding justice for the members and the abuse they had to endure all this while.

“Protect OMEGA X” continues to be a fan motto demanding swift action against the group’s abusive management.

Chanel #PROTECTOMEGAX ✘ @hangyeomprint @vibemusic_kr @OmegaX_official You think cause you take a week off everything’s gonna just blow over ? You have literally said NOTHING over the course of this whole ordeal and expect everyone to be okay ? @vibemusic_kr @OmegaX_official You think cause you take a week off everything’s gonna just blow over ? You have literally said NOTHING over the course of this whole ordeal and expect everyone to be okay ?

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐚 ღ | #PROTECTOMEGAX @LIAR_OX @vibemusic_kr @OmegaX_official So y’all just gonna act like nothing happened? Pathetic. You really think we just gonna forgive and forget and just move on? Well you thought DAMN WRONG this is so embarrassing wow you’re such a joke of a company it’s honestly sad @vibemusic_kr @OmegaX_official So y’all just gonna act like nothing happened? Pathetic. You really think we just gonna forgive and forget and just move on? Well you thought DAMN WRONG this is so embarrassing wow you’re such a joke of a company it’s honestly sad

Fans have made it clear to SPIRE Entertainment that they are in no mood to forgive or forget anything. They are demanding a formal statement of apology, admitting to everything the agency has done and compensating OMEGA X’s members for the physical and psychological trauma they have caused them.

Wanda. #PROTECTOMEGAX @shiningatny @Idajnssn2 @vibemusic_kr @OmegaX_official the company has not yet made any statement since the publication of the videos, this is simply an announcement from naver about the schedule that was already planned @Idajnssn2 @vibemusic_kr @OmegaX_official the company has not yet made any statement since the publication of the videos, this is simply an announcement from naver about the schedule that was already planned

It all started when an eye-witness spotted CEO Kang Seong-hee yelling and physically assaulting the members of the group.

CEO Kang even caused commotion at the hotel the group was staying at, repeatedly knocking on their doors and causing a scene, so much so that the local police had to be dispatched to the hotel twice.

The video went viral, shocking the group’s fans. CEO Kang and SPIRE Entertainment released a statement clarifying that the news reports were fake and spread intentionally to malign the agency.

It was later revealed that the agency had canceled the group's flight tickets to Korea, leaving the members and their management to fend for themselves while they were in Los Angeles. Members were forced to use their personal funds or seek help from friends and family to book their own flight tickets and return to Korea.

Ni🥀. @Nnii1997 @vibemusic_kr @OmegaX_official Don't tell me you care about their health, you're lying, but don't make them suffer because this situation will only get worse and we won't forgive you. Conversation redirected to @SPIRE_ENT @vibemusic_kr @OmegaX_official Don't tell me you care about their health, you're lying, but don't make them suffer because this situation will only get worse and we won't forgive you. Conversation redirected to @SPIRE_ENT

On October 25, the group's members reached Korea safely, and the chairman of SPIRE Entertainment personally received the members at the Incheon airport. However, fans are of the view that this was just for show as the agency was trying to divert audiences’ attention from the real issue.

Several of their friends, colleagues, and collaborators have spoken out against SPIRE Entertainment, verifying that CEO Kang and the management is indeed abusive towards the members.

OMEGA X’s Sebin posted a simple message to reassure fans in a now-deleted tweet

Member Sebin shared a simple post on social media to reassure fans that the group is doing fine, despite the social media ban on them. The tweet has now been deleted but fans are hopeful that the members are fine.

The most recent post shared with fans was a series of selcas by member Xen following the completion of the group’s final concert on October 22 at 11:45 pm PST.

Since the controversy, the 11-group members have maintained a studied silence before Sebin finally shared a photo of himself to reassure fans. However, the photo was not shared through the group's shared account but on SNUPER’s Twitter account. For those unversed, member Sebin is part of OMEGA X as well as K-pop group SNUPER, which is currently inactive.

However, fans aren’t sure if the photo was posted by Sebin or another member of SNUPER. Despite the photo being deleted, fans are hopeful that the members are fine.

SPIRE Entertainment did not release any statement for clarification at the time of writing this article.

