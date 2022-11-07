Xdinary Heroes’ revised promotional schedule for Overload comeback out now

JYP Entertainment released the revised schedule of K-band Xdinary Heroes’ second mini-album, Overload, on November 6, 2022. Fans will not have to wait for too long as the album's release is scheduled only five days from now on November 11, 2022.

The group had postponed their content and album release in light of the Itaewon Tragedy, also called the 10/29 Tragedy (in order to reduce trauma associated with the district’s name). The album was originally scheduled for release on November 4, 2022.

The agency had released solo concept photos prior to the national mourning issued on October 30, 2022. Remaining content such as group and unit concept photos, music video teasers, and the final album release were postponed until further notice.

When will Xdinary Heroes’ Overload release? New album schedule announced

Closing in on their first debut anniversary next month, the Happy Death Day band Xdinary Heroes will be greeting fans soon with their latest project, Overload. Overload is the band’s second comeback, which is set to be released only five months after their EP Hello, World! The quartet made an explosive debut, and eyes have been on them as the second K-band from JYP Entertainment in seven years.

Xdinary Heroes’ revised schedule for Overload includes multiple content that will keep fans engaged for quite a while. The complete promotional schedule is given below:

November 7, 12:06 AM KST: Group concept photo

November 7, 12:06 PM KST: Unit concept photo

November 8, 12:06 AM KST: M/V Teaser 1

November 9, 12:06 AM KST: M/V Teaser 2

November 10, 12:06 AM KST: Origin of Xdinary Heroes | S3

November 11, 2 PM AM KST: M/V & Album Release

Meanwhile, Overload contains seven tracks. These are Hair Cut (title song), Sleep Talk, LUNATIC, Crack in the mirror, Ghost, and X-MAS. All six members, Gunil, Jungsu, O.de, Gaon, Jun, and Han actively participated in the album and are credited with all seven songs.

The title song, Hair Cut, is a wordplay connected to the long-haired concept photos the K-band members treated fans with. The song compares hair to negative thoughts and talks about wishing to cut them and be reborn.

Recent updates about Xdinary Heroes: Year end award nominations and first concert details

Xdinary Heroes’ strong debut as JYP Entertainment’s first band in over six years saw six talented boys take over the internet with the satirical song Happy Death Day in December last year. With over 27.9 million streams already on Spotify on their debut song, the group is lined up for several Best New Artist awards.

For the 2022 MAMA Awards, the band is nominated for Best New Male Artist, Best Band Performance for Happy Death Day, Song of the Year, and Artist of the Year. The last two categories automatically nominate every nominee across the list.

For the 2022 Genie Music Awards, the K-band is nominated for the Best Male Rookie Award. Additionally, they will hold their first solo concert on December 16-18, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes