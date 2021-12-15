×
Rookie Xdinary Heroes mark a thrilling debut at Billboard World Digital Songs Chart

Xdinary Heroes &#039;Happy Death Day&#039; concept photo (Image via @xdinaryheroes_official/Instagram)
Xdinary Heroes 'Happy Death Day' concept photo (Image via @xdinaryheroes_official/Instagram)
Afreen Khan
ANALYST
Modified Dec 15, 2021 11:26 PM IST
JYP’s newest K-band Xdinary Heroes’ debut has been thrilling, to say the least. The band’s debut single Happy Death Day entered the Billboard World Digital Songs Chart at No. 12. It is an incredible achievement for a band that is only a week and a half old - they debuted on December 6.

Debuts on this week's #WorldDigitalSongSales chart:#10, @Aimer_and_staff Zankyosanka#12, @XH_official Happy Death Day#13, @EVERGLOW_twt Pirate

JYP’s newest rookie K-band Xdinary Rookies make a mark on Billboard chart

Staying true to their name, the rookies, Xdinary Heroes, have become nothing short of a hero by debuting at No. 12 on Billboard’s World Digital Songs Chart this week (December 14, 2021). Their debut single Happy Death Day, has been quite the rage, as its music video currently stands at 5.9 million views just nine days after its release on YouTube.

With the band already on the Billboard chart, Xdinary Heroes have attracted the industry’s eyes. Their flawless live skills - whether singing or playing - or doing both - gained people’s attention. Moreover, as JYP Entertainment’s second K-band, the audience has set expectations after their popular senior band, DAY6.

[ #Xtra_Scenes ]느슨해진 수요일에 긴장감을 주는Happy Death Day🔥✨오늘 무대도 새로워🙊짜릿해🙈엑디즈가 최고야❤️#XdinaryHeroes #엑스디너리히어로즈#HappyDeathDay#WE_ARE_ALL_HEROES https://t.co/T0UaSm0HLg

The six-member group already cemented a unique debut as it entered the music industry with a darker concept than ever seen before on rookies - a satirical, colder perspective on birthdays with their single Happy Death Day.

Fans of the group were over the moon with their incredible achievements as they arrived unsuspected. Surely one doesn’t necessarily think of their rookie K-pop stars to debut on any Billboard chart just eight days after debut.

@billboardcharts @XH_official 1 week and a half group did that https://t.co/DchXM8qr2F
@billboardcharts @Aimer_and_staff @XH_official @EVERGLOW_twt just saw this but we actually made it in less then 2 weeks <3 https://t.co/WaLhfm1Zwq
So who's the band who just debuted 8 day ago and already joined the billboard charts?XDINARY HEROES LANG NAMAN https://t.co/PshFPyeRML
Only 8 days, and XH has entered the US billboard chart?! Congratulation🎉 @XH_official https://t.co/uf4oKJ5kcO
@billboardcharts @Aimer_and_staff @XH_official @EVERGLOW_twt DESERVED >;3 https://t.co/qg8ItZLcmY
@billboardcharts @XH_official Well deserved, @XH_official https://t.co/fNkoZfix5O

Meanwhile, along with Xdinary Heroes, girl group EVERGLOW also debuted at No. 13 on the World Digital Songs Sales Chart.

Who are ‘Xdinary Heroes’?

Xdinary Heroes"Happy Death Day" M/Vyoutu.be/fGubAEGT8f4Released Now!#XdinaryHeroes #엑스디너리히어로즈#HappyDeathDay#WE_ARE_ALL_HEROES https://t.co/PokLmucWT4

When asked the meaning of their group name, the Xdinary Heroes members shared it’s a simple wordplay on “extraordinary heroes.” A deeper meaning is similar to their greeting - “We are all heroes” - implying that a hero exists in everyone and anyone can become a hero.

Moreover, JYP Entertainment is known for debuting self-producing members as one of its gems in its boy groups or bands. Stray Kids, DAY6, and even 2PM wrote and composed their songs. Xdinary Heroes, with six members, is no less. Their charismatic Happy Death Day was co-written and composed by Jungsoo and Gaon.

The K-band hopes to become a voice of Gen Z and put their sensibilities out in the open with their music. Meanwhile, the six-member group has released its documentary series Xdinary Heroes BEGINS. The documentary shows the group's budding fandom, its behind-the-scenes stories, the members' thoughts on debuting, their future goals, and other things.

