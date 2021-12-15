Rookie Xdinary Heroes mark a thrilling debut at Billboard World Digital Songs Chart

JYP’s newest K-band Xdinary Heroes’ debut has been thrilling, to say the least. The band’s debut single Happy Death Day entered the Billboard World Digital Songs Chart at No. 12. It is an incredible achievement for a band that is only a week and a half old - they debuted on December 6.

Staying true to their name, the rookies, Xdinary Heroes, have become nothing short of a hero by debuting at No. 12 on Billboard’s World Digital Songs Chart this week (December 14, 2021). Their debut single Happy Death Day, has been quite the rage, as its music video currently stands at 5.9 million views just nine days after its release on YouTube.

With the band already on the Billboard chart, Xdinary Heroes have attracted the industry’s eyes. Their flawless live skills - whether singing or playing - or doing both - gained people’s attention. Moreover, as JYP Entertainment’s second K-band, the audience has set expectations after their popular senior band, DAY6.

The six-member group already cemented a unique debut as it entered the music industry with a darker concept than ever seen before on rookies - a satirical, colder perspective on birthdays with their single Happy Death Day.

Fans of the group were over the moon with their incredible achievements as they arrived unsuspected. Surely one doesn’t necessarily think of their rookie K-pop stars to debut on any Billboard chart just eight days after debut.

Meanwhile, along with Xdinary Heroes, girl group EVERGLOW also debuted at No. 13 on the World Digital Songs Sales Chart.

Who are ‘Xdinary Heroes’?

When asked the meaning of their group name, the Xdinary Heroes members shared it’s a simple wordplay on “extraordinary heroes.” A deeper meaning is similar to their greeting - “We are all heroes” - implying that a hero exists in everyone and anyone can become a hero.

Moreover, JYP Entertainment is known for debuting self-producing members as one of its gems in its boy groups or bands. Stray Kids, DAY6, and even 2PM wrote and composed their songs. Xdinary Heroes, with six members, is no less. Their charismatic Happy Death Day was co-written and composed by Jungsoo and Gaon.

The K-band hopes to become a voice of Gen Z and put their sensibilities out in the open with their music. Meanwhile, the six-member group has released its documentary series Xdinary Heroes BEGINS. The documentary shows the group's budding fandom, its behind-the-scenes stories, the members' thoughts on debuting, their future goals, and other things.

