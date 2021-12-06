Meet JYP’s new boy band, Xdinary Heroes: Position, Skills, and more

Look out for Xdinary Heroes, JYP Entertainment’s newest rock boy band (also called boy group) in town. They debuted on December 6, 2021, at 6.00 PM KST with their extraordinary dark and satirical concept, Happy Death Day. Even before debut, the road-less-taken theme was already creating buzz on the internet.

The band is the second group under JYPE, which debuted their first band, DAY6, in 2015. Like their seniors, Xdinary Heroes will also aim to become Gen Z's representative K-band.

The band members of Xdinary Heroes

The group’s debut single release Happy Death Day is in sync with the Gen Z mentality of satire as it takes a dig at birthdays: a polar opposite viewpoint of celebrating one’s birthday is that one is another year closer to their death.

Ahead of their debut, the agency released a detailed, case-file-themed member profile of their members. Take a look at the six members of Xdinary Heroes’ profiles below.

1) Gunil

Birthdate: July 24, 1998

Personality Hashtags: #sentimental #beautiful_world #serious_about_mbti

The eldest in the group and leader, Gunil, is the drummer of the group. As per a fan’s tweet, DAY6’s Dowoon mentioned Gunil as the “Berklee drummer.” Stan Twitter discovered that he’s a drum scholar from Berklee College of Music, Boston.

A longboarding and tennis fan, he is pretty serious about MBTI personalities and believes in them wholeheartedly. His skills include clicking pictures of his friends, speaking English and staring contests.

2) Jungsu

Birthdate: June 26, 2001

Personality Hashtags: #cheeky #mukbang #effort

The second-eldest in the group, Jungsu’s position in the band is the keyboardist. He is probably the only one fans don’t know much about, except that he trained for approximately three years at JYPE. His member profile described his personality as “getting tired easily,” which many fans hilariously relate to.

3) Gaon

Birthdate: January 14, 2002

Personality Hashtags: #ENTP #free_spirited #soul

Gaon’s position in Xdinary Heroes is that of a guitarist. A passionate and cheerful person, he believes in working harder to get better. His life motto is:

“The more you hit the iron, the harder it gets.”

4) O.de

Birthdate: June 11, 2002

Personality Hashtags: #latchkeykid #performer #performance

Real name Oh Seung Min, O.de is another keyboardist of Xdinary Heroes. He likes fashion, purple, and watching series or films in his free time. His skills include looking at recipes (whether he's making them or not fans, fans will only get to know that in the future), skiing and spacing out anywhere.

5) Jun Han

Birthdate: August 18, 2002

Personality Hashtags: #quiet #spicyeater #jazz

Jun Han, whose real name is Han Hyeong Jun, is amongst the ‘02 liners of the boy band. Another guitarist, he is timid and careful yet possesses the skills of creating models out of plastic and other things.

Fans often talk about Jun Han’s resemblance to his seniors Stray Kids’ Han and DAY6’s Young K.

6) Jooyeon

Birthdate: September 12, 2002

Personality Hashtags: #music #sports #game

The maknae of the group, Jooyeon is the bassist in Xdinary Heroes. He has a highly optimistic view of life. He is an athlete, one that is thoroughly interested in soccer and basketball. He is also quick at learning things, loves video games and dislikes vegetables.

As per stan Twitter, he joined JYPE through a private audition in 2020.

Xdinary Heroes will showcase their first Happy Death Day live performance at it’s Live channel on December 7, 2021, 5.00 PM KST.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia