Xdinary Heroes make a rebellious comeback and fans are here for it

K-town’s latest boy band, Xdinary Heroes, made their much-awaited comeback on July 20 with Test Me from mini-album Hello, World! After nearly seven months of waiting, the band greeted fans with a more ambitious concept, making their wait worth it.

On Twitter, hashtags #안녕_세상아_엑디즈가_왔다 (translation: Hello world, XDZ have returned) and #XdinaryHeroes_1stComeback trended in celebration to the sextet’s return. Considering the half-yearly wait, the band’s return naturally elicited an enthusiastic response.

What took the enthusiasm up a notch was also the futuristic rebellious concept of the Test Me music video. The band debuted with an unconventional concept, and walked the same path as their latest release too - rebelling against a rigged system.

Hello world, Xdinary Heroes have returned: JYPE’s boy band finally makes a return

Jooyeon, O.de, Jun Han, Gunil, Gaon and Jungsu debuted as Xdinary Heroes in December last year. The band released the addictive rock anthem Happy Death Day and had no other release besides it. Aside from their own reality shows, for nearly seven months, fans did not have much to look forward to.

Fast forward to July 20, the six Xdinary Heroes members made another loud, in-your-face return. The band released a mini-album Hello, world! consisting of six tracks. The album includes the title track Test Me, KNOCK DOWN, Sucker Punch!, Strawberry Cake, Pirates and an instrumental version of Test Me.

The music video for the title track was released on the same day. They asked an important question at the beginning of the video:

“If you rig a rigged system, are you a villain or a hero?”

It then shows them being kicked out of the competition. Not being the ones who back down easily, the members devise a plan, hack into the system, overthrow it, and emerge victorious. All the time, they dare others to “test” them.

Xdinary Heroes had previously amped up the excitement levels with their “coding” concept when revealing Hello, world! physical album details. Fans loved the concept from the get-go. However, the release brought with it a comeback showcase which included live performances, some fun goof-ups, and adorable dance covers.

Jooyeon, the maknae of the band, instantly became the point of attention. He sported long black hair with only a part of his bangs colored blonde.

In the live showcase, the members also performed a bunch of idol groups' songs, ultimately receiving a mountain-full of love from fans. Fans also loved the members belting out high notes in the b-side tracks.

As the second boy band from JYP Entertainment, Xdinary Heroes debuted with set expectations from their successful seniors, DAY6, a K-band behind classic hits such as Zombie, You were Beautiful, and more.

The band will be attending all the major music shows (MCore, Music Bank, MCountdown, and Inkigayo) and will feature on the popular variety show Weekly Idol on July 27 at 7:30 pm KST.

