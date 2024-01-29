“That’s news to us”: Roc Nation responds to rumors of Jay-Z dropping an album this year

Jay-Z's record label Roc Nation recently dispelled rumors of the 24-time Grammy Award winner's new album.

Rumors surfaced on social media over the weekend after director Hidji World shared an Instagram story implying that he was working on a project for a new album from the rapper.

Hidji World hinted at a potential music video project with Jay-Z, sharing glimpses of what appeared to be a filming session labeled "JAY Z - 2024 ALBUM." The date stamped on the slate, January 28, stirred further anticipation among fans.

While the internet buzzed with speculation about a forthcoming Jay-Z album, Roc Nation swiftly addressed the chatter, expressing surprise at the reports circulating online by stating:

"That’s news to us."

The different sides of the story have sparked widespread discussions online, leaving many fans confused about whether an album was ever in production or not.

Fans debate over news of Jay-Z releasing a new album in 2024

Jay-Z attends Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles, at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Fans were initially quite excited when the story posted by Hidji began to circulate online, believing this to be an official confirmation of a new album from the acclaimed rapper. Many were excited about this alleged album, with one fan believing that rap music would finally "come back alive" with a new Jay-Z release.

But with Roc Nation quickly dismissing this claim, many fans were left confused as to whether this was all a promotional stunt. Some of the fans seemed disappointed as the initial announcement posted by NFR podcast on X went viral, leading to them reposting their reactions to the news.

Since the last official project released by Jay was in 2017 titled 4:44 earning him widespread critical acclaim and commercial success, fans have been longing for another project from the Grammy-winning rapper.

