Fact Check: Is Jay Z releasing a new album? Roc Nation responds to viral rumors

Rumors of Jay Z releasing his new album have been making their rounds online ever since a photo of a video shoot went viral. It all started on Sunday, January 28, 2024, when video director Hidji took to his Instagram stories to update his fans on what seemed like an upcoming collaboration.

However, Jay Z's record label, Roc Nation immediately shut down the rumors.

Hajdi's stories indicated that he was filming a video for the rapper's upcoming album. He went as far as sharing a photo of a clapperboard, indicating the same. As the claims spread, Roc Nation quickly addressed the claims. Its official X account, @RocNation reposted a tweet by @nfr_podcasr teasing the alleged album. In the caption, Roc Nation wrote:

"That's news to us."

Roc Nation reacting to the rumors (Image via X/ @RocNation)

This tweet by the record label seemingly implied that no such collaboration is in the works as of now.

Jay Z debuted his last full-length studio album, 4:44, on June 30, 2017

On his Instagram stories, Hidji first shared a blurry video geotagged with the location, "Atlanta, GA" with the song Player's Ball by Outkast playing in the background. Following this, he shared a text exchange with a friend asking who he was shooting, to which the video director simply replied "Jay z."

He later shared a photo of a clapperboard with the title, "JAY Z - 2024 ALBUM." It also featured the date 1/28/24 and named "HIDJI" as the director and "LEROY FARREL" on camera.

IG stories shared by video director Hidji (Image via Instagram/ @hidjiworld)

However, rumors of a potential new album from Jay-Z were quickly debunked by his record label.

The Encore singer released his 13th and most recent studio album, 4:44, in June 2017, through Roc Nation. A year later, he collaborated with his wife Beyonce as The Carters on a joint album, titled Everything Is Love.

In a 2023 interview with Gayle King, he stated he wanted to continue making music but it has to be "something important." He added:

"I don’t wanna just make a bunch of tunes. That’s not gonna serve me. It won’t feed me, first of all. I have to be saying something important. It has to mean something, you know? It has to mean something to a larger society."

Rumors of Jay Z, real name Shawn Corey Carter, releasing a new album started last November after the auction house Christie's showcased a special collection of 14 exclusive metallic library cards autographed by the rapper.

13 of the cards featured his album covers, but the 14th one was blue, with the words "The Book of Hov," leading many to speculate a new album. However, it was soon revealed that the card commemorated Jay Z's Book of Hov tribute exhibition at the Brooklyn Public Library,

While the 24-time Grammy Winning musician is known to be tight-lipped about his work and music releases, there has been no confirmed news about an upcoming album. Uproxx shared a list of the most anticipated albums of 2024, but Jay Z was not on the list.

Additionally, the rapper's latest work, including 2023's Public Playist and The Book of Clearance, seems to be focused on creating curations for other projects. In 2023, he was named the greatest rapper of all time by Vibe and Billboard.

The rapper or Hidji has not released any statements regarding Roc Nation debunking the rumors of a new album.

