How to stay at Outkast's Dungeon? All about the overnight stay as Big Boi lists iconic Atlanta home on Airbnb

Popular American rapper Big Boi has listed his iconic home, “The Dungeon,” on Airbnb. The Atlanta residence is famous for being the recording venue of choice for many legendary artists. Big Boi has also recorded some of his award-winning numbers with Andre 3000 in the same residence.

It is considered to be the birthplace of The Dungeon Family’s music, including Outkast and Goodie Mob. Big Boi has joined hands with Airbnb to offer fans the chance to experience an overnight stay at the historic house.

The “Shutterbugg” singer will be hosting the stay for three nights on June 29th, July 1st and July 3rd. Big Boi took ownership of the residence nearly two years back and will now list it for $25 per night.

The price has been decided to mark the 25th anniversary of Outkast’s popular release “ATliens.” The six-time Grammy Award winner also listed The Dungeon in honor of Black Music Month. The offer will allow people to relive the history of Southern hip-hop right from one of its core venues.

While confirming the listing of his residence, Big Boi told Airbnb he was excited to welcome the next generation of artists to the iconic property ever since he bought the home.

“Atlanta is my home, and I grew up with The Dungeon Family in this house. We would spend hours hanging out in the basement, writing rhymes and putting together beats at all hours of the night. Since purchasing the home, I’ve been excited to open its doors and welcome the next generation of artists to the space that inspired countless songs.”

Airbnb has also decided to make a donation to the Atlanta Public School Music Department. The donation will be made in honor of the importance of musical education in Big Boi’s life.

The proceedings will be used to enhance music education facilities for K-12th grade students in the school.

How to access overnight stay at Big Boi’s Dungeon residence?

Bookings for the overnight stay at Big Boi’s Dungeon will open from 1:00 PM EDT on Friday, June 25, 2021. The offer will not be given out as a contest and guests will only be selected based on luck.

In order to maintain safety protocols, only fans inside the US will be allowed to access the stay. The $25 rate per night will not be inclusive of taxes and additional fees.

Selected fans will have to take responsibility for their own travel. However, if any selected individual lives within 30 miles of The Dungeon, Airbnb will offer them a ride in an Escalade to and from the house.

Lucky guests will be offered a guided tour of the iconic basement, after which the residence is named. The basement has witnessed the recording of some pioneering numbers. The walls contain the signatures of legendary Hip-Hop artists from Atlanta.

Guests will also be allowed to lay back and play records in rooms that have been designed to honor locations that The Dungeon Family stars took inspiration from.

They can all also access the latest state-of-the-art studio equipped with Yamaha audio technologies.

Big Boi at "The Dungeon" residence (image via Airbnb)

Throughout their stay at Big Boi’s remarkable home, guests will also uncover surprises from The Dungeon Family’s past and history that have largely influenced contemporary Hip-Hop music.

