Schoolboy Q is returning, after almost five years, with his sixth Studio Album titled Blue Lips.

The Top Dawg Entertainment rapper shared an official album trailer on his YouTube channel last week (Feb 1), which was later posted to all his other social media handles.

The video is a tracklist announcement for his highly anticipated project, showcasing the rapper's iconic handwriting on a large canvas. You can check out the trailer that was reposted to his X (formerly Twitter) account below.

Expand Tweet

ScHoolboy Q also updated his website with a countdown to his "official album preview," which drops later today. In addition to the Blue Lips preview, the rapper has announced associated album merch and pre-save links to the album.

Everything we know about ScHoolboy Q's upcoming album Blue Lips

ScHoolboy Q has been relatively absent from the hip-hop scene since his fifth studio album, CrasH Talk, was released back in 2019. The rapper did appear as a feature on a few songs and has only released two singles over the past few years, Soccer Dad (2022) and Hooty (2023).

With less than a month before his highly anticipated return, here's everything you need to know about the trailers and official website for Blue Lips.

Official album trailer and tracklist

Screenshot of the Album trailer showcasing his tracklist for 'Blue Lips' (Image via YouTube/@schoolboyq4975)

The 37-second trailer opens with what appears to be a film or television studio lot, where trucks, tents, and golf carts are found parked up around the set. The camera slowly zooms toward a large white canvas where the entire 'Tracklist' is displayed in the rapper's signature handwriting.

The video, soundtracked by an atmospheric beat, ends with a dictionary definition of the word "blue lips", which reads:

“Adj. 1. speechless, especially as the temporary result of shock or some strong emotion. 2. (of a person or mood) shocked, speechless, or embarrassed; the crowd gave me blue lips, -n. 1. a particular attitude toward or way of regarding something. 2. coon; they were coonin. -v. 1. become fully aware of (something) as a fact; understand clearly.”

Screenshot of the Album trailer showcasing the dictionary definition for 'Blue Lips' (Image via YouTube/@schoolboyq4975)

Blue Lips consists of seventeen tracks; however, no features or collaborations were reflected on the album reveal. The following songs are confirmed to be a part of the upcoming album:

Funny Guy Pop Thank God 4 Me Time Killers Yeern 101 Cooties Movie Ohio Nu Nu Blue Slides Love Birds Lost x Times First Germany '86' Faux Pig Feet Smile

ScHoolboy's official teaser and album website

ScHoolboy Q's official website has been updated to reflect a clock counting down to his "album preview." Due to the ambiguity on the website, many fans appeared confused about what the preview would contain.

ScHoolboy posted a mini-teaser trailer to his X account today (February 6) that shows three young African American children sarcastically responding to a woman asking them questions about their lives.

Expand Tweet

When the woman questions them on how old they are, one of them responds by saying he's 20 years old, leading into a heavy bass drop followed by ScHoolboy Q adlibing on the track.

The following texts appear on the screen:

"MarcH 1st / every tuesday and tHursday"

The cryptic messaging seemingly alludes to ScHoolboy planning to release tracks, snippets, or clips from Blue Lips, twice a week leading up to its release in March. The countdown currently has less than nine hours left before ScHoolboy releases a teaser from the project.

Screenshot of the 'Album Preview' from ScHoolboy Q's official website, which releases within the next eight hours (Image via schoolboyq.com)

Along with the countdown for both, the preview and the album, the website also hosts fans with the options to:

Pre-save and Sign-up for a pre-release of Blue Lips

Purchase Merch and associated artifacts from the album.

The link tree allows fans the option of pre-saving the digital version of Blue Lips on streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music.

Complementing the upcoming album, ScHoolboy Q has announced over 20 different associated merchandise and products which include T-shirts and hoodies, ashtrays, tote bags, money clippers, and more.

https://www.schoolboyq.com/merch/

Although fans can browse through the Blue Lips collection on the website, they do not have the option to purchase these items yet.

Recapping ScHoolboy Q's career

ScHoolboy is one of the earlier members of the popular California-based record label Top Dawg Entertainment. The roster included rappers like Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, and Ab-Soul, which later (in 2008) included SZA, Isaiah Rashad, and SiR.

ScHoolboy, especially during his earlier days, began to craft an audience for himself by building a distinct aesthetic around his persona. This later began to include his signature handwriting, now the most recognized in hip-hop, which titled the cover of Kendrick Lamar's highly acclaimed second studio album (2012) Good Kid, M.A.A.D City

ScHoolboy Q plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Monterey Peninsula Country Club on February 03, 2023 (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

The rapper achieved mainstream success in 2013 when he released his breakout single "Collard Greens" and debut album Oxymoron (2014). His last project was CrasH Talk (2018), which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and saw features from Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Kid Cudi, and more.

Since CrasH Talk, ScHoolboy Q has been relatively inactive. He's featured on a few tracks over the past few years but was most noticeably found on the Pro-Am Celebrity golf circuit rather than the music/hip-hop scene.