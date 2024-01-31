Everything we know about 'ULTRA 85': A guide to navigate Logic's promotional website 'Babel'

Logic is kicking off the new year with his ninth studio album, Ultra 85, with the debut single dropping on February 02, 2024. This project has reportedly been in the works for quite some time and will feature songs the rapper has been teasing for several years. On January 29, Logic shared a screenshot of his new website to Instagram, captioning it with the link:

“Atm301.com”

The website, titled Babel, incorporates an interactive interface whereby users must shuffle through multiple files to try and piece together a story the album aims to tell. Logic included two screenplays introducing characters from a story set in 2115. Fans are also treated to nine musical easter eggs from the upcoming album that sometimes ties into the rapper's previous releases.

As the official promotion for the album, ULTRA 85's interactive rollout has garnered significant attention online due to its unique design.

A guide for Logic's ULTRA 85 promotional website

Folder 1 (Image via ULTRA 85 website)

Babel consists of 85 folders shuffled in an intentionally random manner, forcing users to spend time navigating the website to break down the story associated with ULTRA 85. The associated artifacts tell a futuristic war story where the protagonist, Quentin Thomas, is seemingly dealing with the aftermath of a war.

This guide will give readers an easy way to navigate the website for pictures, song clips, screenplays, and the official album announcement.

Hidden Pictures

A couple of folders from the website where ULTRA 85 BTS and personal photographs can be found (Image via BABEL website)

There are a total of 19 pictures hidden on the website. Fans can follow the codes below each title to find and download them.

1. Photograph of Logic in his childhood bedroom, titled "2008"

(Navigation Code: 1 > 2 > 5)

2. BTS Footage of ULTRA 85, titled "Background"

(Navigation Code: 1 > 2 > 5 > 15)

3. BTS Footage of ULTRA 85, titled "Bobs"

(Navigation Code: 1 > 2 > 6 > 19)

4. Photograph of Logic recording his fourth mixtape, Young Sinatra: Welcome to Forever, titled "2013"

(Navigation Code: 1 > 2 > 7)

5. BTS Footage of ULTRA 85, titled "A Good Laugh"

(Navigation Code: 1 > 3 > 9)

6. BTS Footage of ULTRA 85, titled "Crew"

(Navigation Code: 1 > 3 > 9 > 27)

7. Photograph of Logic using a VR Headset, titled "In Another World"

(Navigation Code: 1 > 3 > 9 > 27 > 41 > 46)

8. Photograph of Logic playing chess with his friend, titled "Inspiration for Chess Scene"

(Navigation Code: 1 > 3 > 9 > 27 > 41 > 44 > 55)

9. Photograph of Logic working on ULTRA 85, titled "I Can't Believe We Finally Did It"

(Navigation Code: 1 > 3 > 9 > 27 > 42)

10. Photograph of Logic as a child, titled "Little Little Bobby"

(Navigation Code: 1 > 3 > 9 > 27 > 42 > 47 > 63)

11. Photograph of Logic's father - Robert Bryson Hall / Bobby Hall, titled "Incognegro"

(Navigation Code: 1 > 3 > 9 > 27 > 42 > 49)

12. BTS Footage of ULTRA 85, titled "MoogIN"

(Navigation Code: 1 > 3 > 9 > 27 > 42 > 49 > 68)

13. BTS Footage of ULTRA 85, titled "Unexpected Turn"

(Navigation Code: 1 > 3 > 9 > 27 > 42 > 49 > 68 > 80)

14. BTS Footage of ULTRA 85, titled "Nice One"

(Navigation Code: 1 > 3 > 9 > 27 > 43 > 50 > 71)

15. BTS Footage of ULTRA 85, titled "Smile"

(Navigation Code: 1 > 3 > 9 > 27 > 43 > 51 > 74)

16. Photograph of Logic working on ULTRA 85, titled "They Finally Know My Favorite One"

(Navigation Code: 1 > 3 > 9 > 27 > 43 > 52 > 79)

17. Photograph of Logic's wife - Brittany Noell, titled "Gotcha"

(Navigation Code: 1 > 3 > 10 > 29)

18. Photograph of Logic's grandfather, titled "Grandad"

(Navigation Code: 1 > 4 > 11 > 32)

19. BTS Footage of ULTRA 85, titled "Homies"

(Navigation Code: 1 > 4 > 12 > 35)

Hidden Songs

Screenshot of folders containing the songs on Logic's website (Image via BABEL website)

The nine tracks hidden on the website play static distortions and unclear recordings of songs and audio clips from the upcoming album, giving listeners an experience of a damaged tape being played.

These tracks include clips that Logic has previewed several times over the years. Follow the codes provided below each title to listen to the tracks.

1. Citamllits No Xi6 Kcart (Track 6ix On Stillmatic spelled backward) contains reversed vocals of Logic singing the phrase "All The Time."

(Navigation Code: 1 > 2 > 7 > 22)

2. ????????? is a short recording of Brittany Noel referencing Logic's favorite Quentin Tarantino movie before abruptly cutting off.

(Navigation Code: 1 > 3) '

3. It's Actually Been In The Back Of My Mind Forever Whats Releasing Music Without A Little Theatre is a 21-second song clip from ULTRA 85.

(Navigation Code: 1 > 3 > 9 > 27 > 41 > 46 > 59)

4. Mission Control To Bridge is a 15-second song clip from ULTRA 85

(Navigation Code: 1 > 3 > 9 > 27 > 42 > 48 > 66)

5. What's The Outcome features distorted vocals of Logic performing a song from ULTRA 85

(Navigation Code: 1 > 3 > 9 > 27 > 42 > 49 > 68 > 80 > 83)

6. Inrans Disciple is a 36-second clip of an unnamed individual referencing a fictional planet named "Planet Death."

(Navigation Code: 1 > 3 > 9 > 27 > 43 > 51)

7. AILAHT (Thalia spelled backward) is a clip featuring DJ Drama introducing a song from the album

(Navigation Code: 1 > 4 > 11)

8. Babel's Mainframe is a 30-second audio clip from ULTRA 85

(Navigation Code: 1 > 4 > 12)

9. I Can't Believe I Used To Feel This Way is a 21-second audio clip from ULTRA 85.

(Navigation Code: 1 > 4 > 13 > 40) '

Hidden Transcripts from the ULTRA 85 Storyline

Partial screenshots of the "Classified Information" and "What's the point" transcripts from the website (Image via BABEL website)

Two transcripts were uploaded to the website. One details a conversation between Quentin Thomas and Evelyn Watts, Chief Officer of the Department of Future and Sustainment, discussing a certain unspecified crime Thomas was involved in.

The second transcript is a conversation between Thomas and three other characters (Atm301, Roslyn, and Kai) during a battle with an unspecified party where Kai supposedly loses his life.

1. "Classified Information" transcript

(Navigation Code: 1 > 3 > 8 > 25)

2. "What's The Point" transcript

(Navigation Code: 1 > 3 > 9 > 27 > 42 > 49 > 68 > 80 > 84)

Official trailer showcasing the 'ULTRA 85' artwork and first single's release date

Image of ULTRA 85's debut single release date (Image via ULTRA 85 website)

The official trailer for the album is hidden in a restricted folder. Users must input a password, which opens up a new screen showcasing the artwork and announcing the release date for ULTRA 85's first single.

The text and artwork are displayed in a 90's style 8-bit animation. To watch the official trailer for ULTRA 85, follow the code and password provided below.

(Navigation Code: 1 > 3 > 9 > 27 > 42 > 49 > 68 > 83 > 85)

Password: ULTRA 85

The history of ULTRA 85 dates back to 2017

In 2017, Logic premiered his documentary film Everybody at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. During the Q&A panel, the rapper began to take questions from the audience, many of which were related to him retiring with one final album titled ULTRA 85

When an audience member asked the rapper why his next album was going to be his last, he stated,

“One thing I can say regarding this, and I’m glad you asked this, is it’s gonna be celebratory. It’s not going to be the last time I make music. All my fans who appreciate me are going to follow me on this journey. Ultra 85 will make eight projects over eight years. And now I’m excited to go to the next round of entertainment, on the big screen.”

Rapper Logic performs onstage during Sir Lucian Grainge's 2018 Artist Showcase presented by American Airlines and Citi on January 27, 2018 (Image via Getty Images)

Those statements implied that Logic was shifting away from music, but in 2020, he dropped his supposed retirement album, renamed from ULTRA 85 to No Pressure.

The Outro track titled Heard Em Say featured a robotic voice proclaiming,

"This concludes the No Pressure program. No Pressure, Ultra 85. Welcome to the Ultra 85 program.”

The outro seemingly hinted at Logic not retiring from music but instead transitioning to another project entirely. With ULTRA 85 finally coming to fans this year, the excitement and anticipation for this project are at an all-time high.