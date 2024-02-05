“He cooked them”: Internet reacts to Travis Scott allegedly throwing shade at The Grammys for his snubbed awards during his FEIN performance

Travis Scott performed at the Grammy Awards ceremony on February 4, 2024, at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, California. As he performed his single FEIN, the singer allegedly shouted a comment about his nomination at the awards ceremony.

"THEY SLEPT ON ME 10 TIMES." The singer yelled.

The rapper's alleged shade at the Grammy Awards for not giving him any awards while he performed has since gone viral on social media. It is worth noting that Travis has been nominated for the awards 10 times. Several netizens took to X to express their feelings with one fan saying that the singer "cooked them."

Netizens react to Travis Scott's Grammy shade

During his performance at the Grammy's, Travis Scott didn't just yell as he was also seen breaking and smashing objects on the stage. Following his performance, netizens were quick to react to the same with many taking to X to express their feelings.

Many agreed with his comments about the lack of his win at the Grammy Awards. Meanwhile, others pointed out that the last African American female singer to win the Album of the Year Award was Lauryn Hill in 1999.

However, there were other netizens who reacted negatively and claimed that Scott's latest project was his weakest work yet. Some also commented on the ferocity of the rapper's performance and posted GIFs of WWE wrestlers smashing objects as a comparison to the performance.

The criticism by Travis Scott, if confirmed, would make him the latest in a long line of artists who have criticized the process of the selection of awardees. Artists have consistently called out the process of selection by The Recording Academy and many have even done so in 2023 and 2024. The criticism of the award ceremony has been intense in recent years with artists like Adelle, Harry Styles, Nicki Minaj, and Kanye West calling it out.

Rapper Jay-Z also critiqued the awards as he received the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. He pointed out that his partner Beyoncé had received multiple awards but was never given the Album of the Year Award.

Among the major criticisms of the award ceremony, the primary and most serious is the BIPOC exclusionary voting processes, something the ceremony faces to date.

Criticisms include discriminatory and misogynist commentary by senior Recording Academy members responsible for handling the Grammy Awards behind-the-scenes processes. It also includes failure to reform after the comments were brought to light. The lack of transparency in the voting process is another criticism that people have called out.

Travis Scott was nominated for the Best Rap Album award at the 2024 Grammy Awards for his 2023 album, Utopia, which was released on July 28, 2023. The album was previously also nominated for the Top Rap Album at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards.