Grammy Awards 2024: Full nominees list

The Grammy Awards 2024 is on the horizon once again, with a plate full of surprises and exceptional nominees. The event is set to take place on February 4, 2024.
The Recording Academy has announced the nominees for the Grammy Awards 2024, much to the excitement of fans around the world. SZA leads the line this time, with nine nominations.
Here is the full list of nominations for the Grammy Awards 2024.
All nominees for Grammy Awards 2024
Record of the Year
Worship, Jon Batiste
Not Strong Enough, boygenius
Flowers, Miley Cyrus
What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish
On My Mama, Victoria Monét
Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo
Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift
Kill Bill, SZA
Album of the Year
World Music Radio, Jon Batiste
the record, boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe
GUTS, Olivia Rodrigo
Midnights, Taylor Swift
SOS, SZA
Song of the Year
Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift
Butterfly, Jon Batiste
Dance the Night, Dua Lipa
Flowers, Miley Cyrus
Kill Bill, SZA
Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo
What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish
Best New Artist
Gracie Abrams
Fred again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
Justin Tranter
Best Pop Solo Performance
Flowers, Miley Cyrus
Paint the Town Red, Doja Cat
What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish
Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo
Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Thousand Miles, Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile
Candy Necklace, Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batiste
Never Felt So Alone, Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish
Karma, Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice
Ghost in the Machine, SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers
Best Pop Vocal Album
Chemistry, Kelly Clarkson
Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
GUTS, Olivia Rodrigo
- (Subtract), Ed Sheeran
Midnights, Taylor Swift
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Blackbox Life Recorder 21F, Aphex Twin
Loading, James Blake
Higher Than Ever Before, Disclosure
Strong, Romy & Fred again..
Rumble, Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan
Best Pop Dance Recording
Baby Don’t Hurt Me, David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
Miracle, Calvin Harris feat. Ellie Goulding
Padam Padam, Kylie Minogue
One in a Million, Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Playing Robots Into Heaven, James Blake
For That Beautiful Feeling, the Chemical Brothers
Actual Life 3 (January 1–September 9 2022), Fred again..
Kx5, Kx5
Quest for Fire, Skrillex
Best Rock Performance
Sculptures of Anything Goes, Arctic Monkeys
More Than a Love Song, Black Pumas
Not Strong Enough, boygenius
Rescued, Foo Fighters
Lux Æterna, Metallica
Best Metal Performance
Bad Man, Disturbed
Phantom of the Opera, Ghost
72 Seasons, Metallica
Hive Mind, Slipknot
Jaded, Spiritbox
Best Rock Song
Angry, the Rolling Stones
Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl, Olivia Rodrigo
Emotion Sickness, Queens of the Stone Age
Not Strong Enough, boygenius
Rescued, Foo Fighters
Best Rock Album
But Here We Are, Foo Fighters
Starcatcher, Greta Van Fleet
72 Seasons, Metallica
This Is Why, Paramore
In Times New Roman …, Queens of the Stone Age
Best Alternative Music Performance
Belinda Says, Alvvays
Body Paint, Arctic Monkeys
Cool About It, boygenius
A&W, Lana Del Rey
This Is Why, Paramore
Best Alternative Music Album
The Car, Arctic Monkeys
the record, boygenius
Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey
Cracker Island, Gorillaz
I Inside the Old Year Dying, PJ Harvey
Best R&B Performance
Summer Too Hot, Chris Brown
Back to Love, Robert Glasper feat. SiR & Alex Isley
ICU, Coco Jones
How Does It Make You Feel, Victoria Monét
Kill Bill, SZA
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Simple, Babyface feat. Coco Jones
Lucky, Kenyon Dixon
Hollywood, Victoria Monét feat. Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét
Good Morning, PJ Morton feat. Susan Carol
Love Language, SZA
Best Progressive R&B Album
Since I Have a Lover, 6LACK
The Love Album: Off the Grid, Diddy
Nova, Terrace Martin & James Fauntleroy
The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe
SOS, SZA
Best R&B Song
Angel, Halle Bailey
Back to Love, Robert Glasper feat. SiR & Alex Isley
ICU, Coco Jones
On My Mama, Victoria Monét
Snooze, SZA
Best R&B Album
Girls Night Out, Babyface
What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe), Coco Jones
Special Occasion, Emily King
JAGUAR II, Victoria Monét
CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP, Summer Walker
Best Rap Performance
The Hillbillies, Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar
Love Letter, Black Thought
Rich Flex, Drake & 21 Savage
SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS, Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane
Players, Coi Leray
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Sittin’ on Top of the World, Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
Attention, Doja Cat
Spin Bout U, Drake & 21 Savage
All My Life, Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
Low, SZA
Best Rap Album
Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage
MICHAEL, Killer Mike
HEROES & VILLAINS, Metro Boomin
King’s Disease III, Nas
UTOPIA, Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
Attention, Doja Cat
Barbie World, Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua
Just Wanna Rock, Lil Uzi Vert
Rich Flex, Drake & 21 Savage
SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS, Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited, Queen Sheba
For Your Consideration’24 -The Album, Prentice Powell and Shawn William
Grocery Shopping With My Mother, Kevin Powell
The Light Inside, J. Ivy
When the Poems Do What They Do, Aja Monet
Best Jazz Performance
Movement 18’ (Heroes), Jon Batiste
Basquiat, Lakecia Benjamin
Vulnerable (Live), Adam Blackstone feat. the Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté
But Not for Me, Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding
Tight, Samara Joy
Best Jazz Vocal Album
For Ella 2, Patti Austin feat. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
Alive at the Village Vanguard, Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding
Lean In, Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke
Mélusine, Cécile McLorin Salvant
How Love Begins, Nicole Zuraitis
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
The Source, Kenny Barron
Phoenix, Lakecia Benjamin
Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn, Adam Blackstone
The Winds of Change, Billy Childs
Dream Box, Pat Metheny
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – Ritmo, ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla
Dynamic Maximum Tension, Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society
Basie Swings the Blues, the Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart
Olympians, Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest
The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions, Mingus Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
Quietude, Eliane Elias
My Heart Speaks, Ivan Lins With the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra
Vox Humana, Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
Cometa, Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente
El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2, Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Love In Exile, Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
Quality Over Opinion, Louis Cole
SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree, Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
Live At The Piano, Cory Henry
The Omnichord Real Book, Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim, Liz Callaway
Pieces of Treasure, Rickie Lee Jones
Bewitched, Laufey
Holidays Around the World, Pentatonix
Only the Strong Survive, Bruce Springsteen
Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3, Various Artists
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
As We Speak, Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, feat. Rakesh Chaurasia
On Becoming, House of Waters
Jazz Hands, Bob James
The Layers, Julian Lage
All One, Ben Wendel
Best Musical Theater Album
Kimberly Akimbo
Parade
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Country Solo Performance
In Your Love, Tyler Childers
Buried, Brandy Clark
Fast Car, Luke Combs
The Last Thing on My Mind, Dolly Parton
White Horse, Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
High Note, Dierks Bentley feat. Billy Strings
Nobody’s Nobody, Brothers Osborne
I Remember Everything, Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold), Vince Gill & Paul Franklin
Save Me, Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson
We Don’t Fight Anymore, Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton
Best Country Album
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini
Brothers Osborne, Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan
Rustin’ in the Rain, Tyler Childers
Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson
Best Country Song
Buried, Brandy Clark
I Remember Everything, Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
In Your Love, Tyler Childers
Last Night, Morgan Wallen
White Horse, Chris Stapleton
Best American Roots Performance
Butterfly, Jon Batiste
Heaven Help Us All, Blind Boys of Alabama,
Inventing the Wheel, Madison Cunningham
You Louisiana Man, Rhiannon Giddens
Eve Was Black, Allison Russell
Best Americana Performance
Friendship, Blind Boys of Alabama
Help Me Make It Through the Night, Tyler Childers
Dear Insecurity, Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile
King of Oklahoma, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit
The Returner, Allison Russell
Grammy Awards for Best Americana Album
Brandy Clark, Brandy Clark
The Chicago Sessions, Rodney Crowell
You’re the One, Rhiannon Giddens
Weathervanes, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit
The Returner, Allison Russell
Best American Roots Song
Blank Page, the War and Treaty
California Sober, Billy Strings feat. Willie Nelson
Cast Iron Skillet, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit
Dear Insecurity, Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile
The Returner, Allison Russell
Best Bluegrass Album
Radio John: Songs of John Hartford, Sam Bush
Lovin’ of the Game, Michael Cleveland
Mighty Poplar, Mighty Poplar
Bluegrass, Willie Nelson
Me/And/Dad, Billy Strings
City of Gold, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Best Traditional Blues Album
Ridin’, Eric Bibb
The Soul Side of Sipp, Mr. Sipp
Life Don’t Miss Nobody, Tracy Nelson
Teardrops for Magic Slim Live at Rosa’s Lounge, John Primer
All My Love for You, Bobby Rush
Grammy Awards for Best Contemporary Blues Album
Death Wish Blues, Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton
Healing Time, Ruthie Foster
Live in London, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Blood Harmony, Larkin Poe
LaVette!, Bettye LaVette
Best Folk Album
I Only See the Moon, the Milk Carton Kids
Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live], Joni Mitchell
Celebrants, Nickel Creek
Jubilee, Old Crow Medicine Show
Seven Psalms, Paul Simon
Folkocracy, Rufus Wainwright
Grammy Awards for Best Regional Roots Music Album
New Beginnings, Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band
Live at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers
Live: Orpheum Theater Nola, Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra
Made in New Orleans, New Breed Brass Band
Too Much to Hold, New Orleans Nightcrawlers
Live at the Maple Leaf, the Rumble feat. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
Grammy Awards for Best Gospel Performance/Song
God Is Good, Stanley Brown feat. Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard
Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard
Feel Alright (Blessed), Erica Campbell
Lord Do It for Me (Live), Zacardi Cortez
God Is, Melvin Crispell III
All Things, Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Believe, Blessing Offor
Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live], Cody Carnes
Thank God I Do, Lauren Daigle
Love Me Like I Am, For KING & COUNTRY feat. Jordin Sparks
Your Power, Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard
God Problems, Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine
Grammy Awards for Best Gospel Album
I Love You, Erica Campbell
Hymns (Live), Tasha Cobbs Leonard
The Maverick Way, Maverick City Music
My Truth, Jonathan McReynolds
All Things New: Live in Orlando, Tye Tribbett
Grammy Awards for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
My Tribe, Blessing Offor
Emanuel, Da’ T.R.U.T.H.
Lauren Daigle, Lauren Daigle
Church Clothes 4, Lecrae
I Believe, Phil Wickham
Best Roots Gospel Album
Tribute to the King, the Blackwood Brothers Quartet
Echoes of the South, Blind Boys of Alabama
Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times, Becky Isaacs Bowman
Meet Me at the Cross, Brian Free & Assurance
Shine: The Darker the Night the Brighter the Light, Gaither Vocal Band
Grammy Awards for Best Latin Pop Album
Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1, AleMor
A Ciegas, Paula Arenas
La Neta, Pedro Capó
Don Juan, Maluma
X Mí (Vol. 1), Gaby Moreno
Grammy Awards for Best Música Urbana Album
SATURNO, Rauw Alejandro
MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO, Karol G
DATA, Tainy
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
MARTÍNEZ, Cabra
Leche de Tigre, Diamante Eléctrico
Vida Cotidiana, Juanes
De Todas Las Flores, Natalia Lafourcade
EADDA9223, Fito Paez
Grammy Awards for Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
La Sánchez, Lila Downs
Motherflower, Flor De Toloache
Amor Como en las Películas de Antes, Lupita Infante
GÉNESIS, Peso Pluma
Grammy Awards for Best Tropical Latin Album
Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022), Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Voy a Ti Luis Figueroa
Niche Sinfónico, Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia
VIDA, Omara Portuondo
MIMY & TONY, Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así, Carlos Vives
Grammy Awards for Best Global Music Performance
Shadow Forces, Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily
Alone, Burna Boy
FEEL, Davido
Milagro Y Disastre, Silvana Estrada
Abundance in Millets, Falu & Gaurav Shah (feat. PM Narendra Modi)
Pashto, Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain feat. Rakesh Chaurasia
Todo Colores, Ibrahim Maalouf feat. Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas
Grammy Awards for Best African Music Performance
Amapiano, ASAKE & Olamide
City Boys, Burna Boy
UNAVAILABLE, Davido feat. Musa Keys
Rush, Ayra Starr
Water, Tyla
Grammy Awards for Best Global Music Album
Epifanías, Susana Baca
History, Bokanté
I Told Them …, Burna Boy
Timeless, Davido
This Moment, Shakti
Grammy Awards for Best Reggae Album
Born for Greatness, Buju Banton
Simma, Beenie Man
Cali Roots Riddim 2023, Collie Buddz
No Destroyer, Burning Spear
Colors of Royal, Julian Marley & Antaeus
Grammy Awards for Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
Aquamarine, Kirsten Agresta-Copely
Moments of Beauty, Omar Akram
Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks), Ólafur Arnalds
Ocean Dreaming Ocean, David Darling & Hans Christian
So She Howls, Carla Patullo feat. Tonality & the Scorchio Quartet
Grammy Awards for Best Children’s Music Album
Ahhhhh!, Andrew & Polly
Ancestars, Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon
Hip Hope for Kids!, DJ Willy Wow!
Taste The Sky, Uncle Jumbo
We Grow Together Preschool Songs, 123 Andrés
Grammy Awards for Best Comedy Album
I Wish You Would, Trevor Noah
I’m an Entertainer, Wanda Sykes
Selective Outrage, Chris Rock
Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman
What’s in a Name?, Dave Chappelle
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Big Tree, Meryl Streep
Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder, William Shatner
The Creative Act: A Way of Being, Rick Rubin
It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism, Senator Bernie Sanders
The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama
Grammy Awards for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
AURORA, Daisy Jones & the Six
Barbie: The Album, Various Artists
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Various Artists
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3, Various Artists
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Weird Al Yankovic
Grammy Awards for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
Barbie, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ludwig Göransson
The Fabelmans, John Williams
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams
Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson
Grammy Awards for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Sarah Schachner
God of War Ragnarök, Bear McCreary
Hogwarts Legacy, Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, Jess Serro, Tripod & Austin Wintory
Grammy Awards for Best Song Written for Visual Media
Barbie World, Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua
Dance the Night, Dua Lipa
I’m Just Ken, Ryan Gosling
Lift Me Up, Rihanna
What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish
Grammy Awards for Best Music Video
I’m Only Sleeping, The Beatles
In Your Love, Tyler Childers
What Was I Made For, Billie Eilish
Count Me Out, Kendrick Lamar
Rush, Troye Sivan
Grammy Awards for Grammy Awards for Best Music Film
Moonage Daydream
How I’m Feeling Now
Live From Paris, the Big Steppers Tour
I Am Everything
Dear Mama
Best Recording Package
The Art of Forgetting, Caroline Rose
Cadenza 21’, Hsing-Hui Cheng
Electrophonic Chronic, Perry Shall
Gravity Falls, Iam8bit
Migration, Yu Wei
Stumpwork Luke Brooks & James Theseus Buck
Grammy Awards for Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel, Neutral Milk Hotel
For the Birds: The Birdsong Project, Jeri Heiden & John Heiden
Gieo, Duy Dao, art director
Inside: Deluxe Box Set, Bo Burnham
Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition, Lou Reed
Grammy Awards for Best Album Notes
Evenings at the Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy, John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy
I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn, Howdy Glenn
Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions, Vik Sohonie, Iftin Band
Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings From the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971, Various Artists
Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos, Various Artists
Best Historical Album
Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996–1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17, Bob Dylan
The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920–1922, Various Artists
Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings From the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971, Various Artists
Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition, Lou Reed
Grammy Awards for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Desire, I Want to Turn Into You, Caroline Polachek
History, Bokanté
JAGUAR II, Victoria Monét
Multitudes, Feist
the record, boygenius
Grammy Awards for Best Engineered Album, Classical
The Blue Hour, Shara Nova & A Far Cry
Contemporary American Composers, Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Fandango, Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic
Sanlikol: A Gentleman of Istanbul – Symphony for Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor, Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry
Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces, Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
Grammy Awards for Producer of the Year, Classical
David Frost
Morten Lindberg
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone
Best Remixed Recording
Alien Love Call, Turnstile & BADBADNOTGOOD feat. Blood Orange
New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix), Gorillaz Featuring Tame Impala & Bootie Brown
Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix), Lane 8
Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix), Depeche Mode
Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix), Mariah Carey
Grammy Awards for Best Immersive Audio Album
Act 3 (Immersive Edition), Ryan Ulyate
Blue Clear Sky, George Strait
The Diary of Alicia Keys, Alicia Keys
God of War Ragnarök (Original Soundtrack), Bear McCreary
Silence Between Songs, Madison Beer
Grammy Awards for Best Instrumental Composition
Amerikkan Skin, Lakecia Benjam feat. Angela Davis
Can You Hear the Music, Ludwig Göransson
Cutey and the Dragon, Quartet San Francisco feat. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
Helena’s Theme, John Williams
Motion, Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain feat. Rakesh Chaurasia
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or a Cappella
Angels We Have Heard on High, Just 6
Can You Hear the Music, Ludwig Göransson
Folsom Prison Blues, the String Revolution feat. Tommy Emmanuel
Remember Mingus, Hilario Duran, and His Latin Jazz Big Band feat. Paquito D’Rivera
Paint It Black, Wednesday Addams
Grammy Awards for Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
April in Paris, Patti Austin feat. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
Com Que Voz (Live), Maria Mendes feat. John Beasley & Metropole Orkest
Fenestra, Cécile McLorin Salvant
In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning, säje feat. Jacob Collier
Lush Life, Samara Joy
Best Orchestral Performance
Adès: Dante Los Angeles Philharmonic
Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra, Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra
Price: Symphony No. 4, The Philadelphia Orchestra
Scriabin: Symphony No. 2, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra
Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring, San Francisco Symphony
Grammy Awards for Best Opera Recording
Blanchard: Champion, the Metropolitan Opera Chorus
Corigliano: The Lord of Cries, Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus
Little: Black Lodge, Isaura String Quartet
Best Choral Performance
Carols After a Plague, the Crossing
The House of Belonging, Miró Quartet, Conspirare
Ligeti: Lux Aeterna, San Francisco Symphony Chorus
Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil, the Clarion Choir
Saariaho: Reconnaissance, Uusinta Ensemble, Helsinki Chamber Choir
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
American Stories, Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet
Beethoven for Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ and Op. 1, No. 3, Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos
Between Breaths, Third Coast Percussion
Rough Magic, Roomful of Teeth
Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker, Catalyst Quartet
Grammy Awards for Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Adams, John Luther: Darkness and Scattered Light, Robert Black
Akiho: Cylinders, Andy Akiho
The American Project, Louisville Orchestra
Difficult Grace, Seth Parker Woods
Of Love, Curtis Stewart
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Because, Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianist
Broken Branches, Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, accompanist
40@40 Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianist
Rising, Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianist
Walking in the Dark, Philharmonia Orchestra
Best Classical Compendium
Fandango, Anne Akiko Meyers; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer
Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?, Christopher Rountree, conductor; Lewis Pesacov, producer
Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright, Peter Herresthal; Tim Weiss, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer
Passion for Bach and Coltrane, Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman; Silas Brown & Mark Dover, producers
Sardinia, Chick Corea; Chick Corea & Bernie Kirsh, producers
Sculptures, Andy Akiho; Andy Akiho & Sean Dixon, producers
Zodiac Suite, Aaron Diehl Trio & the Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor; Aaron Diehl & Eric Jacobsen, producers
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Adès: Dante, Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic
Akiho: In That Space, at That Time, Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl & Omaha Symphony
Brittelle: Psychedelics, Roomful of Teeth
Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright, Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan & Bergen Philharmonic
Montgomery: Rounds, Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful of Teeth
The Grammy Awards ceremony will be held on February 4, 2024, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.