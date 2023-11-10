Grammy Awards 2024: Full nominees list

The Grammy Awards 2024 is on the horizon once again, with a plate full of surprises and exceptional nominees. The event is set to take place on February 4, 2024.

The Recording Academy has announced the nominees for the Grammy Awards 2024, much to the excitement of fans around the world. SZA leads the line this time, with nine nominations.

Here is the full list of nominations for the Grammy Awards 2024.

All nominees for Grammy Awards 2024

Record of the Year

Worship, Jon Batiste

Not Strong Enough, boygenius

Flowers, Miley Cyrus

What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish

On My Mama, Victoria Monét

Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo

Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift

Kill Bill, SZA

Album of the Year

World Music Radio, Jon Batiste

the record, boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey

The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe

GUTS, Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights, Taylor Swift

SOS, SZA

Song of the Year

A&W, Lana Del Rey

Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift

Butterfly, Jon Batiste

Dance the Night, Dua Lipa

Flowers, Miley Cyrus

Kill Bill, SZA

Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo

What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Justin Tranter

Best Pop Solo Performance

Flowers, Miley Cyrus

Paint the Town Red, Doja Cat

What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish

Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo

Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Thousand Miles, Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile

Candy Necklace, Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batiste

Never Felt So Alone, Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish

Karma, Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice

Ghost in the Machine, SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers

Best Pop Vocal Album

Chemistry, Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus

GUTS, Olivia Rodrigo

- (Subtract), Ed Sheeran

Midnights, Taylor Swift

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Blackbox Life Recorder 21F, Aphex Twin

Loading, James Blake

Higher Than Ever Before, Disclosure

Strong, Romy & Fred again..

Rumble, Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan

Best Pop Dance Recording

Baby Don’t Hurt Me, David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray

Miracle, Calvin Harris feat. Ellie Goulding

Padam Padam, Kylie Minogue

One in a Million, Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

Rush, Troye Sivan

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Playing Robots Into Heaven, James Blake

For That Beautiful Feeling, the Chemical Brothers

Actual Life 3 (January 1–September 9 2022), Fred again..

Kx5, Kx5

Quest for Fire, Skrillex

Best Rock Performance

Sculptures of Anything Goes, Arctic Monkeys

More Than a Love Song, Black Pumas

Not Strong Enough, boygenius

Rescued, Foo Fighters

Lux Æterna, Metallica

Best Metal Performance

Bad Man, Disturbed

Phantom of the Opera, Ghost

72 Seasons, Metallica

Hive Mind, Slipknot

Jaded, Spiritbox

Best Rock Song

Angry, the Rolling Stones

Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl, Olivia Rodrigo

Emotion Sickness, Queens of the Stone Age

Not Strong Enough, boygenius

Rescued, Foo Fighters

Best Rock Album

But Here We Are, Foo Fighters

Starcatcher, Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons, Metallica

This Is Why, Paramore

In Times New Roman …, Queens of the Stone Age

Best Alternative Music Performance

Belinda Says, Alvvays

Body Paint, Arctic Monkeys

Cool About It, boygenius

A&W, Lana Del Rey

This Is Why, Paramore

Best Alternative Music Album

The Car, Arctic Monkeys

the record, boygenius

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey

Cracker Island, Gorillaz

I Inside the Old Year Dying, PJ Harvey

Best R&B Performance

Summer Too Hot, Chris Brown

Back to Love, Robert Glasper feat. SiR & Alex Isley

ICU, Coco Jones

How Does It Make You Feel, Victoria Monét

Kill Bill, SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Simple, Babyface feat. Coco Jones

Lucky, Kenyon Dixon

Hollywood, Victoria Monét feat. Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét

Good Morning, PJ Morton feat. Susan Carol

Love Language, SZA

Best Progressive R&B Album

Since I Have a Lover, 6LACK

The Love Album: Off the Grid, Diddy

Nova, Terrace Martin & James Fauntleroy

The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe

SOS, SZA

Best R&B Song

Angel, Halle Bailey

Back to Love, Robert Glasper feat. SiR & Alex Isley

ICU, Coco Jones

On My Mama, Victoria Monét

Snooze, SZA

Best R&B Album

Girls Night Out, Babyface

What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe), Coco Jones

Special Occasion, Emily King

JAGUAR II, Victoria Monét

CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP, Summer Walker

Best Rap Performance

The Hillbillies, Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar

Love Letter, Black Thought

Rich Flex, Drake & 21 Savage

SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS, Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane

Players, Coi Leray

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Sittin’ on Top of the World, Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage

Attention, Doja Cat

Spin Bout U, Drake & 21 Savage

All My Life, Lil Durk feat. J. Cole

Low, SZA

Best Rap Album

Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage

MICHAEL, Killer Mike

HEROES & VILLAINS, Metro Boomin

King’s Disease III, Nas

UTOPIA, Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

Attention, Doja Cat

Barbie World, Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua

Just Wanna Rock, Lil Uzi Vert

Rich Flex, Drake & 21 Savage

SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS, Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited, Queen Sheba

For Your Consideration’24 -The Album, Prentice Powell and Shawn William

Grocery Shopping With My Mother, Kevin Powell

The Light Inside, J. Ivy

When the Poems Do What They Do, Aja Monet

Best Jazz Performance

Movement 18’ (Heroes), Jon Batiste

Basquiat, Lakecia Benjamin

Vulnerable (Live), Adam Blackstone feat. the Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté

But Not for Me, Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding

Tight, Samara Joy

Best Jazz Vocal Album

For Ella 2, Patti Austin feat. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band

Alive at the Village Vanguard, Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding

Lean In, Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke

Mélusine, Cécile McLorin Salvant

How Love Begins, Nicole Zuraitis

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

The Source, Kenny Barron

Phoenix, Lakecia Benjamin

Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn, Adam Blackstone

The Winds of Change, Billy Childs

Dream Box, Pat Metheny

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – Ritmo, ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla

Dynamic Maximum Tension, Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society

Basie Swings the Blues, the Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart

Olympians, Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest

The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions, Mingus Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

Quietude, Eliane Elias

My Heart Speaks, Ivan Lins With the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra

Vox Humana, Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band

Cometa, Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente

El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2, Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Love In Exile, Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

Quality Over Opinion, Louis Cole

SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree, Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue

Live At The Piano, Cory Henry

The Omnichord Real Book, Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim, Liz Callaway

Pieces of Treasure, Rickie Lee Jones

Bewitched, Laufey

Holidays Around the World, Pentatonix

Only the Strong Survive, Bruce Springsteen

Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3, Various Artists

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

As We Speak, Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, feat. Rakesh Chaurasia

On Becoming, House of Waters

Jazz Hands, Bob James

The Layers, Julian Lage

All One, Ben Wendel

Best Musical Theater Album

Kimberly Akimbo

Parade

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Country Solo Performance

In Your Love, Tyler Childers

Buried, Brandy Clark

Fast Car, Luke Combs

The Last Thing on My Mind, Dolly Parton

White Horse, Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

High Note, Dierks Bentley feat. Billy Strings

Nobody’s Nobody, Brothers Osborne

I Remember Everything, Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves

Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold), Vince Gill & Paul Franklin

Save Me, Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson

We Don’t Fight Anymore, Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton

Best Country Album

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini

Brothers Osborne, Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

Rustin’ in the Rain, Tyler Childers

Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson

Best Country Song

Buried, Brandy Clark

I Remember Everything, Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves

In Your Love, Tyler Childers

Last Night, Morgan Wallen

White Horse, Chris Stapleton

Best American Roots Performance

Butterfly, Jon Batiste

Heaven Help Us All, Blind Boys of Alabama,

Inventing the Wheel, Madison Cunningham

You Louisiana Man, Rhiannon Giddens

Eve Was Black, Allison Russell

Best Americana Performance

Friendship, Blind Boys of Alabama

Help Me Make It Through the Night, Tyler Childers

Dear Insecurity, Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile

King of Oklahoma, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit

The Returner, Allison Russell

Best American Roots Song

Blank Page, the War and Treaty

California Sober, Billy Strings feat. Willie Nelson

Cast Iron Skillet, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit

Dear Insecurity, Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile

The Returner, Allison Russell

Best Bluegrass Album

Radio John: Songs of John Hartford, Sam Bush

Lovin’ of the Game, Michael Cleveland

Mighty Poplar, Mighty Poplar

Bluegrass, Willie Nelson

Me/And/Dad, Billy Strings

City of Gold, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Best Traditional Blues Album

Ridin’, Eric Bibb

The Soul Side of Sipp, Mr. Sipp

Life Don’t Miss Nobody, Tracy Nelson

Teardrops for Magic Slim Live at Rosa’s Lounge, John Primer

All My Love for You, Bobby Rush

Grammy Awards for Best Contemporary Blues Album

Death Wish Blues, Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton

Healing Time, Ruthie Foster

Live in London, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Blood Harmony, Larkin Poe

LaVette!, Bettye LaVette

Best Folk Album

I Only See the Moon, the Milk Carton Kids

Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live], Joni Mitchell

Celebrants, Nickel Creek

Jubilee, Old Crow Medicine Show

Seven Psalms, Paul Simon

Folkocracy, Rufus Wainwright

Grammy Awards for Best Regional Roots Music Album

New Beginnings, Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band

Live at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers

Live: Orpheum Theater Nola, Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra

Made in New Orleans, New Breed Brass Band

Too Much to Hold, New Orleans Nightcrawlers

Live at the Maple Leaf, the Rumble feat. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

Grammy Awards for Best Gospel Performance/Song

God Is Good, Stanley Brown feat. Hezekiah Walker, Kierra

Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard

Feel Alright (Blessed), Erica Campbell

Lord Do It for Me (Live), Zacardi Cortez

God Is, Melvin Crispell III

All Things, Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Believe, Blessing Offor

Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live], Cody Carnes

Thank God I Do, Lauren Daigle

Love Me Like I Am, For KING & COUNTRY feat. Jordin Sparks

Your Power, Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard

God Problems, Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine

Grammy Awards for Best Gospel Album

I Love You, Erica Campbell

Hymns (Live), Tasha Cobbs Leonard

The Maverick Way, Maverick City Music

My Truth, Jonathan McReynolds

All Things New: Live in Orlando, Tye Tribbett

Grammy Awards for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

My Tribe, Blessing Offor

Emanuel, Da’ T.R.U.T.H.

Lauren Daigle, Lauren Daigle

Church Clothes 4, Lecrae

I Believe, Phil Wickham

Best Roots Gospel Album

Tribute to the King, the Blackwood Brothers Quartet

Echoes of the South, Blind Boys of Alabama

Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times, Becky Isaacs Bowman

Meet Me at the Cross, Brian Free & Assurance

Shine: The Darker the Night the Brighter the Light, Gaither Vocal Band

Grammy Awards for Best Latin Pop Album

La Cuarta Hoja, Pablo Alborán

Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1, AleMor

A Ciegas, Paula Arenas

La Neta, Pedro Capó

Don Juan, Maluma

X Mí (Vol. 1), Gaby Moreno

Grammy Awards for Best Música Urbana Album

SATURNO, Rauw Alejandro

MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO, Karol G

DATA, Tainy

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

MARTÍNEZ, Cabra

Leche de Tigre, Diamante Eléctrico

Vida Cotidiana, Juanes

De Todas Las Flores, Natalia Lafourcade

EADDA9223, Fito Paez

Grammy Awards for Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Bordado a Mano, Ana Bárbara

La Sánchez, Lila Downs

Motherflower, Flor De Toloache

Amor Como en las Películas de Antes, Lupita Infante

GÉNESIS, Peso Pluma

Grammy Awards for Best Tropical Latin Album

Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022), Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Voy a Ti Luis Figueroa

Niche Sinfónico, Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia

VIDA, Omara Portuondo

MIMY & TONY, Tony Succar, Mimy Succar

Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así, Carlos Vives

Grammy Awards for Best Global Music Performance

Shadow Forces, Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily

Alone, Burna Boy

FEEL, Davido

Milagro Y Disastre, Silvana Estrada

Abundance in Millets, Falu & Gaurav Shah (feat. PM Narendra Modi)

Pashto, Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain feat. Rakesh Chaurasia

Todo Colores, Ibrahim Maalouf feat. Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas

Grammy Awards for Best African Music Performance

Amapiano, ASAKE & Olamide

City Boys, Burna Boy

UNAVAILABLE, Davido feat. Musa Keys

Rush, Ayra Starr

Water, Tyla

Grammy Awards for Best Global Music Album

Epifanías, Susana Baca

History, Bokanté

I Told Them …, Burna Boy

Timeless, Davido

This Moment, Shakti

Grammy Awards for Best Reggae Album

Born for Greatness, Buju Banton

Simma, Beenie Man

Cali Roots Riddim 2023, Collie Buddz

No Destroyer, Burning Spear

Colors of Royal, Julian Marley & Antaeus

Grammy Awards for Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Aquamarine, Kirsten Agresta-Copely

Moments of Beauty, Omar Akram

Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks), Ólafur Arnalds

Ocean Dreaming Ocean, David Darling & Hans Christian

So She Howls, Carla Patullo feat. Tonality & the Scorchio Quartet

Grammy Awards for Best Children’s Music Album

Ahhhhh!, Andrew & Polly

Ancestars, Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon

Hip Hope for Kids!, DJ Willy Wow!

Taste The Sky, Uncle Jumbo

We Grow Together Preschool Songs, 123 Andrés

Grammy Awards for Best Comedy Album

I Wish You Would, Trevor Noah

I’m an Entertainer, Wanda Sykes

Selective Outrage, Chris Rock

Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman

What’s in a Name?, Dave Chappelle

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Big Tree, Meryl Streep

Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder, William Shatner

The Creative Act: A Way of Being, Rick Rubin

It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism, Senator Bernie Sanders

The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama

Grammy Awards for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

AURORA, Daisy Jones & the Six

Barbie: The Album, Various Artists

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Various Artists

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3, Various Artists

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Weird Al Yankovic

Grammy Awards for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

Barbie, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ludwig Göransson

The Fabelmans, John Williams

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams

Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson

Grammy Awards for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Sarah Schachner

God of War Ragnarök, Bear McCreary

Hogwarts Legacy, Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, Jess Serro, Tripod & Austin Wintory

Grammy Awards for Best Song Written for Visual Media

Barbie World, Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua

Dance the Night, Dua Lipa

I’m Just Ken, Ryan Gosling

Lift Me Up, Rihanna

What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish

Grammy Awards for Best Music Video

I’m Only Sleeping, The Beatles

In Your Love, Tyler Childers

What Was I Made For, Billie Eilish

Count Me Out, Kendrick Lamar

Rush, Troye Sivan

Grammy Awards for Grammy Awards for Best Music Film

Moonage Daydream

How I’m Feeling Now

Live From Paris, the Big Steppers Tour

I Am Everything

Dear Mama

Best Recording Package

The Art of Forgetting, Caroline Rose

Cadenza 21’, Hsing-Hui Cheng

Electrophonic Chronic, Perry Shall

Gravity Falls, Iam8bit

Migration, Yu Wei

Stumpwork Luke Brooks & James Theseus Buck

Grammy Awards for Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel, Neutral Milk Hotel

For the Birds: The Birdsong Project, Jeri Heiden & John Heiden

Gieo, Duy Dao, art director

Inside: Deluxe Box Set, Bo Burnham

Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition, Lou Reed

Grammy Awards for Best Album Notes

Evenings at the Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy, John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy

I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn, Howdy Glenn

Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions, Vik Sohonie, Iftin Band

Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings From the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971, Various Artists

Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos, Various Artists

Best Historical Album

Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996–1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17, Bob Dylan

The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920–1922, Various Artists

Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings From the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971, Various Artists

Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition, Lou Reed

Grammy Awards for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Desire, I Want to Turn Into You, Caroline Polachek

History, Bokanté

JAGUAR II, Victoria Monét

Multitudes, Feist

the record, boygenius

Grammy Awards for Best Engineered Album, Classical

The Blue Hour, Shara Nova & A Far Cry

Contemporary American Composers, Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Fandango, Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic

Sanlikol: A Gentleman of Istanbul – Symphony for Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor, Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces, Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Grammy Awards for Producer of the Year, Classical

David Frost

Morten Lindberg

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Best Remixed Recording

Alien Love Call, Turnstile & BADBADNOTGOOD feat. Blood Orange

New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix), Gorillaz Featuring Tame Impala & Bootie Brown

Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix), Lane 8

Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix), Depeche Mode

Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix), Mariah Carey

Grammy Awards for Best Immersive Audio Album

Act 3 (Immersive Edition), Ryan Ulyate

Blue Clear Sky, George Strait

The Diary of Alicia Keys, Alicia Keys

God of War Ragnarök (Original Soundtrack), Bear McCreary

Silence Between Songs, Madison Beer

Grammy Awards for Best Instrumental Composition

Amerikkan Skin, Lakecia Benjam feat. Angela Davis

Can You Hear the Music, Ludwig Göransson

Cutey and the Dragon, Quartet San Francisco feat. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band

Helena’s Theme, John Williams

Motion, Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain feat. Rakesh Chaurasia

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or a Cappella

Angels We Have Heard on High, Just 6

Can You Hear the Music, Ludwig Göransson

Folsom Prison Blues, the String Revolution feat. Tommy Emmanuel

Remember Mingus, Hilario Duran, and His Latin Jazz Big Band feat. Paquito D’Rivera

Paint It Black, Wednesday Addams

Grammy Awards for Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

April in Paris, Patti Austin feat. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band

Com Que Voz (Live), Maria Mendes feat. John Beasley & Metropole Orkest

Fenestra, Cécile McLorin Salvant

In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning, säje feat. Jacob Collier

Lush Life, Samara Joy

Best Orchestral Performance

Adès: Dante Los Angeles Philharmonic

Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra, Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra

Price: Symphony No. 4, The Philadelphia Orchestra

Scriabin: Symphony No. 2, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring, San Francisco Symphony

Grammy Awards for Best Opera Recording

Blanchard: Champion, the Metropolitan Opera Chorus

Corigliano: The Lord of Cries, Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus

Little: Black Lodge, Isaura String Quartet

Best Choral Performance

Carols After a Plague, the Crossing

The House of Belonging, Miró Quartet, Conspirare

Ligeti: Lux Aeterna, San Francisco Symphony Chorus

Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil, the Clarion Choir

Saariaho: Reconnaissance, Uusinta Ensemble, Helsinki Chamber Choir

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

American Stories, Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet

Beethoven for Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ and Op. 1, No. 3, Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos

Between Breaths, Third Coast Percussion

Rough Magic, Roomful of Teeth

Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker, Catalyst Quartet

Grammy Awards for Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Adams, John Luther: Darkness and Scattered Light, Robert Black

Akiho: Cylinders, Andy Akiho

The American Project, Louisville Orchestra

Difficult Grace, Seth Parker Woods

Of Love, Curtis Stewart

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Because, Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianist

Broken Branches, Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, accompanist

40@40 Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianist

Rising, Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianist

Walking in the Dark, Philharmonia Orchestra

Best Classical Compendium

Fandango, Anne Akiko Meyers; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer

Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?, Christopher Rountree, conductor; Lewis Pesacov, producer

Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright, Peter Herresthal; Tim Weiss, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer

Passion for Bach and Coltrane, Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman; Silas Brown & Mark Dover, producers

Sardinia, Chick Corea; Chick Corea & Bernie Kirsh, producers

Sculptures, Andy Akiho; Andy Akiho & Sean Dixon, producers

Zodiac Suite, Aaron Diehl Trio & the Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor; Aaron Diehl & Eric Jacobsen, producers

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Adès: Dante, Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic

Akiho: In That Space, at That Time, Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl & Omaha Symphony

Brittelle: Psychedelics, Roomful of Teeth

Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright, Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan & Bergen Philharmonic

Montgomery: Rounds, Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful of Teeth

The Grammy Awards ceremony will be held on February 4, 2024, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.