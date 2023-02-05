Grammy Awards: 5 best moments of all time

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are almost here to celebrate the biggest achievements and creations in the music industry this year. Presented by The Recording Company, they are arguably the most prestigious honors in the world of music. They stand at par with other major American awards like the Academy Awards, the Emmys, and the Tony Awards, attracting a lot of attention from the worldwide media and other stalwarts in the industry.

Being of so much importance, the Grammys see many prominent artists and musicians on their carpets every year. Aside from the award winners, there are usually specific moments throughout these major ceremonies that are remembered for one reason or another.

In this article, we explore some of the best moments of all time at the Grammys. With the ceremony running for 65 years now, there have been many such instances. The list presents our personal favorite picks from the extensive list of memorable moments to date that the award ceremony has had to offer.

Michael Jackson's sequined glove, Blue Ivy shushing Beyoncé and more memorable moments in the history of Grammys

1) Michael Jackson introduces the sequined glove

Brooke Shields, Michael Jackson, and Emmanuel Lewis at the 1984 Grammy Awards (Image via Polaris)

Michael Jackson is one of the biggest names in music, if not the most popular one to date. His music has reached people from all corners of the world and has successfully immortalized him in the world of music. He is well known for his songs, but he is also famous for his breathtaking dancing moves and extravagant dresses.

One of his most iconic dresses included a one-handed sequined glove, which has become synonymous with his style. His sequined glove was incidentally first worn at the 1984 ceremony, which attracted a lot of attention even then. He also won a record eight awards in that year's event. MJ wore his iconic glove for the first time to cover up his symptoms of vitiligo, a rare skin condition that rendered parts of his skin completely pale.

2) Eminem and Elton John performed together

Elton John and Eminem perform together at the 2001 Grammys (Image via Getty)

Eminem is one of the biggest names in hip-hop of our time. He has wowed numerous people with his extraordinary rapping prowess and became a hip-hop phenomenon in the late 1990s. Sir Elton John, on the other hand, is one of the most well-known musicians, with a career lasting more than 50 years.

Considering the genre these two artists work in, it was a complete shock to everybody when they appeared for a duet performance at the 2001 Grammys. Sir Elton John and Eminem delivered a rendition of Eminem's Stan from The Marshall Mathers LP, with Elton doing DiDo's lines. Their performance became one of the most memorable moments as Elton showed his support for Eminem amid GLAAD's protests over his seemingly homophobic lyrics.

3) Tina Turner and Beyoncé sing Proud Mary

Beyoncé with Tina Turner at the 2008 Grammys (Image via WireImage)

With a career spanning over 50 years, Tina Turner is well-known as the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll. Her rise to fame initially came with her role as the lead singer of the popular R&B act the Ike & Tina Turner Revue before she parted ways and started her solo performances. Turner has sold over 100 million records and ranks among the top-selling artists of all time, with 12 Grammys to her name, including multiple Hall of Fame awards and a Lifetime Achievement Award.

It makes sense that her performance at the 2008 Grammys was already anticipated to stun the audience. One of the most unforgettable moments was when Queen Bey joined her to perform Proud Mary. The two queens of music performing together was truly a sight to behold.

4) Blue Ivy shushes Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, and Beyoncé at the 2008 Grammy Awards (Image via Getty)

Queen Bey and Jay-Z are literally the royalty of the music industry. Both have had extremely successful careers in the industry and are at the top of their games. Beyoncé, known popularly as Queen Bey, still rules over the billboards. Jay-Z, meanwhile, is largely regarded as the greatest rapper of all time.

Considering the respect they demand, nobody has the guts to shush them. However, there is one person who is exempt from that list, and that is their daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

At the 2008 Grammy Awards, when Camila Cabello came on stage to talk about her childhood and dreams, Beyoncé and Jay-Z could be seen clapping when Blue Ivy asked them to calm down and let Camila finish her speech. Undoubtedly, this has emerged as one of the ceremony's most memorable moments to date.

5) 33 couples had their weddings officiated by Queen Latifah

Macklemore, Mary Lamber, Madonna, Ryan Lewis, and Queen Latifah after the performance and nuptials (Image via CBS Archive)

The 2014 Grammy Awards ceremony was special. During a performance by the Macklemore and Ryan Lewis duo with Mary Lambert singing Same Love, 33 couples were married on the spot.

Queen Latifah, who had recently been deputized by Los Angeles County, officiated over the marriage ceremonies of 33 straight and gay couples on the spot. The celebration was then joined by Madonna, who sang Open Your Heart. The ordeal brought many of the onlookers to tears and became one of the most memorable moments in the history of the award ceremony.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards Ceremony is ready to be held on February 5, 2023, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. You can catch it live on CBS from 8 pm EST onwards and can stream it online on Paramount+.

