Vitiligo is a condition in which patches of skin lose their pigment and color. This usually occurs due to the death of melanocytes, the cells responsible for producing the skin pigment, melanin. This compound protects the skin from UV damage from the sun.

Skin discoloration can affect people of any age, gender, or ethnicity and is usually a lifelong condition with no cure. The exact mechanism of this condition is not well-known. However, this condition is not contagious. This article discusses the causes, symptoms, and treatment of vitiligo.

Causes of Vitiligo

The exact cause of this condition is unknown, but it is hypothesized to be an autoimmune disorder. It might also be caused by viral infections. It can also affect the eyes, the inside of the mouth, and the hair.

These patches usually remain for life. This condition increases the photosensitivity of the skin. These patches can increase and spread to other areas as well. Existing research provides very little insight into the exact mechanism of how it works. Research is underway to understand the molecular pathophysiology of vitiligo.

There are several skin treatments that can reduce skin patches (Image via Unsplash/Antonika Chanel)

Some possible causes include:

Genetics: it was found that people with this condition often had relatives suffering from the same condition.

it was found that people with this condition often had relatives suffering from the same condition. Autoimmune response: In this condition, immune cells target melanocytes of the skin as an antigen.

In this condition, immune cells target melanocytes of the skin as an antigen. Oxidative stress: Excess free radicals can damage the skin and cause discoloration.

Excess free radicals can damage the skin and cause discoloration. Environmental factors: Sunburn or chemical exposure can also cause and trigger this condition.

These are the possible causes of this condition as per preliminary studies. Further research is essential for the development of treatments.

Symptoms of Vitiligo

This condition is characterized by the appearance of lighter-colored spots or patches on the skin. It usually starts as a small patch during late childhood and spreads to other areas.

These patches are usually irregular in shape and can cause itching in some cases. However, it usually does not cause any irritation, soreness, or skin issues.

Treatment of Vitiligo

The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) recommends cosmetic solutions for this problem since the mechanism behind these patches' formation is unknown. Some of the quick management techniques are:

UVB Phototherapy

Exposure to ultraviolet B (UVB) can increase the number of melanocytes in the skin. This can be an easy treatment for vitiligo.

UVA Phototherapy

This treatment is different from UVB therapy. In this treatment, patients are asked to take drugs to increase photosensitivity to UVA.

Topical Corticosteroids

These steroidal lotions can be applied to the skin. These drugs are generally prescribed by dermatologists in advanced conditions.

Skin Grafts

This is a costly procedure that can be performed by a trained dermatologist. The skin from another part of the body is grafted into the affected areas.

You can try natural skin care products to smoothen your skin (Image via Unsplash/Safia Shakil)

Vitiligo On White Skin

If you have white skin, you shouldn't worry about this condition since it does not cause skin irritation. If you are facing any skin irritation, consult a dermatologist immediately.

