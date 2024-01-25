What did Myra Carvalho do? Harry Styles’ alleged stalker left singer ‘shaken’

Myra Carvalho, 35, allegedly "harassed" pop star Harry Styles on Monday, leaving the 29-year-old singer "shaken." She has been charged with causing him serious distress.

According to the Yahoo! News, Myra Carvalho appeared in court on Tuesday, January 23, where it was revealed that:

"She pursued a course of conduct—namely, harassed (Harry Styles)—that amounted to stalking, causing serious alarm or distress."

The charge also stated that her alleged actions had a "substantial adverse effect" on Harry's "usual day-to-day activities," as reported by The Sun. Myra Carvalho, reportedly accosted Harry, 29, in North London.

As per the report by True Scoop, the accused has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Harrow Crown Court again on February 20, 2024.

Who is Myra Carvalho and how did she harass Harry?

According to UK media sources, 35-year-old Myra Carvalho, a resident of Earls Court, West London, is accused of harassing 29-year-old Harry Styles, the former singer-pop star of One Direction.

She appeared at Highbury Corner magistrates' court on Tuesday, where it was stated that she "pursued a course of conduct, namely harassed, which amounted to stalking causing serious alarm or distress."

The court document alleges that Myra Carvalho's actions had a "substantial adverse effect" on the star's "usual day-to-day activities." Additionally, she was informed that she "knew, or ought to have known, your course of conduct would cause alarm or distress."

A source said to The Sun,

“Harry was really shaken up. He had spent the start of the month in Anguilla with Taylor and James Corden and he’d had a great break. This happened not long after he had come back. Harry just wants to carry on as normal, but this has been concerning.”

Harry Style's representatives have declined to comment further after The World News asked about his next steps to prevent this nuisance from occurring further.

Harry Styles, celebrated as one of the world's most popular and successful singers, boasts a thriving solo career and a massive fan following. His romantic involvement with actress Taylor Russell, whom he met in London last year, has also been a topic of interest.

Recently, the couple enjoyed a serene Caribbean vacation alongside their friend James Corden, the host of The Late Night Show.

This is not the first time, Harry Styles has been targeted by his fans.

This is not the first time, Harry Styles has been targeted by his fans. The former One Direction member has been allegedly attacked by a female fan way back in 2022.

Harry Styles had previously faced a stalking incident in 2022 when transgender women named Diana Tarazaga-Orero, 29, forcibly entered his North London home. Following this incident, the singer reportedly enhanced his security measures, which included hiring a night guard and installing a panic lock on his bedroom door.

At the time of writing, the accused has been held in custody and will be taken to court on February 20, 2024.

