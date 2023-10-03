Late-night talk shows back in action: Guest lineups revealed

The late-night talk shows are returning after a 5-month hiatus due to the Hollywood Writers’ Strike. Talk shows including ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, CBS’ Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and NBC’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers all are back in action from October 2, 2023.

HBO’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver gave a little early surprise and resumed the late-night talk show one day earlier on their regular schedule of Sunday, October 1, 2023.

These five late-night talk show hosts together hosted a Strike Force Five podcast to raise money for the out-of-work writers. After the Writers’ Strike came to a tentative end, they happily shared their return on the podcast’s joint Instagram account.

Late-night talk shows- what’s in the store for the audience

The late-night shows have an extensive guest list planned for the course of the next week. Check out the guests planned for the coming week:

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Monday, Oct. 2: Arnold Schwarzenegger, musical guest Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Tuesday, Oct. 3: Kathy Griffin, Luenell, musical guest Glen Hansard

Wednesday, Oct. 4: Wanda Sykes, Cassidy Hutchinson, musical guest LANY

Thursday, Oct. 5: Dax Shepard, Nicole Avant, musical guest BoyWithUke

Friday, Oct. 6: TBD

Late Night With Seth Meyers

Monday, Oct. 2: An hour-long edition of "A Closer Look", Craig Reynolds sits in with the 8G Band

Tuesday, Oct. 3: Tracy Morgan (stand-up tour), Chris Hayes (All in With Chris Hayes), and Reynolds sits in with the 8G Band

Wednesday, Oct. 4: Nick Offerman (Where the Deer and the Antelope Play), Siobhan Fallon Hogan, musical guest Jungle, Reynolds sits in with the 8G Band

Thursday, Oct. 5: David Byrne, Reynolds sits in with the 8G Band

Friday, Oct. 6: Matt Damon, Kristin Chenoweth (rerun from April 6, 2023)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Monday, Oct. 2: Neil deGrasse Tyson, musical guest Louis Cato

Tuesday, Oct. 3: John Oliver, musical guest boygenius

Wednesday, Oct. 4: Anderson Cooper, musical guest Japanese Breakfast

Thursday, Oct. 5: Bob Odenkirk

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Monday, Oct. 2: Matthew McConaughey, John Mayer, musical guest John Mayer

Tuesday, Oct. 3: Taraji P. Henson, Geri Halliwell-Horner, musical guest Jelly Roll

Wednesday, Oct. 4: Chelsea Handler, musical guest Carly Pearce

Thursday, Oct. 5: Maluma, musical guest Maluma

Friday, Oct. 6: Killer Mike ft. Robert Glasper and Eryn Allen Kane; musical guest Killer Mike ft. Robert Glasper and Eryn Allen Kane

What went behind the curtain in the late-night talk show and the Writers’ Strike in Hollywood

Late-night talk shows were one of the first to take the blow of the WGA Strike on May 2 this year. However, after a tentative agreement with media companies regarding wages, AI, data transparency, mini-rooms, and much more, the WGA has revealed the details of the contract online, and the reaction on social media, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, has been overwhelmingly positive.

The strike ended on September 27, which means approximately 11,500 writers can now go to work, and late-night talk shows were the first to reap the benefits.

Comedian John Oliver, who supported the strike with other late-night talk show hosts, got to make the first statement on his show monologue and said:

"To be clear, this strike happened for good reasons. Our industry has seen its workers severely squeezed in recent years. So, the Writers Guild went to strike and thankfully won. But, it took a lot of sacrifices from a lot of people to achieve that."

He added:

"I am also furious that it took the studios 148 days to achieve a deal they could have offered on day (expletive) one,"

He called this period "an immensely difficult time" for everyone, especially the strikers in the industry.

The late-night talk shows as well as some daytime talk shows like The Drew Barrymore Show, The Talk, and The Jennifer Hudson Show will hit the channels. However, the dates of the return of the popular daytime shows haven’t been announced yet.