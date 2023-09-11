"Wow! She has chosen the wrong side": Fans lash out as The Drew Barrymore Show resumes filming without writers

Drew Barrymore took to Instagram on Sunday, September 10, 2023, to announce the return of her show The Drew Barrymore Show. The show has reportedly begun filming without its writers, something that isn't viewed in the best light right now. The reason behind this is the intense period of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which have effectively derailed almost every production.

Barrymore hosts the show that originally began its run in 2020 to good critical reception. Apart from the news of filming The Drew Barrymore Show, reports have also alleged that audience members wearing WGA support pins have been kicked out of the set.

This led to quite a huge backlash online, with many fans expressing their disappointment with Drew Barrymore.

As of now, both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue to rage on with most productions still halted. If The Drew Barrymore Show's attempts at filming without writers work out, other shows might also follow the pattern and resume their filming.

Fans criticize Drew Barrymore as The Drew Barrymore Show resumes its run

With almost all production shut down, few expected the popular show featuring one of the most famous names in Hollywood would break the cycle. However, it has happened, and with quite a strong response from the star, who has allegedly removed the fans wearing support badges as well.

This has brought out harsh criticism from fans, who did not imagine Barrymore doing this, especially with the reputation that she has built over the years. While some did side with the actress claiming that the strikes have gone on for too long, the major response to this has been quite negative. Fans were responding to a tweet shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Discussing Film.

The Drew Barrymore Show will return with its fourth season soon, now that the filming has begun. Further updates about the show and its filming should be out soon. Stay tuned.