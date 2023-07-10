"We wanted Taylor Swift not Russell": Harry Styles and Taylor Russell in Vienna spark hilarious reactions online

Canadian actress Taylor Russell sparked hilarious reactions online after she attended her rumored boyfriend Harry Styles' concert. As per the pictures obtained by media outlet TMZ, the 28-year-old star was seen attending Styles' concert in Vienna, Austria on July 8.

In the viral photos, Russell can be seen hanging out at the VIP section of Harry Styles' Love on Tour concert while wearing a white dress. She can be seen sitting and enjoying the singer's performance.

Russell allegedly attended the whole concert as later, photos of her walking beside Styles went viral over the internet where the duo seemingly boarded a car.

However, Taylor Russell attending Harry Styles' concert sent fans into a frenzy, with users reacting hilariously. One of them remarked on his dating life and commented:

Twitter reacts to Taylor Russell attending Harry Styles' concert

After the videos and pictures of Taylor Russell attending Harry Styles' concert went viral, Twitterati reacted hilariously. Several users could not believe that the duo are reportedly together and shared memes and GIFs describing their reactions. Some users hailed the couple while others wished Styles to be with Taylor Swift rather than Russell.

As per TMZ, Harry Styles and Taylor Russell first sparked romance rumors in June 2022 when they were seen exiting a museum in London while reportedly holding hands. The duo are yet to comment on the nature of their relationship.

It's still not clear when Harry and Taylor first met, but both of them went to the 79th Venice International Film Festival in September 2022. Styles attended the event after promoting Olivia Wilde's directorial film, Don't Worry, Darling, and Russell was known for celebrating the release of Bones and All.

Before Russell, Harry Styles had a high-profile relationship with Wilde from January 2021 to November 2022. At the time, a source close to the former couple told People Magazine:

"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A. It's a very amicable decision. They're still very close friends."

As for Taylor Russell, the 28-year-old was born in Vancouver, Canada. She began her acting career in 2012 by appearing on an episode of Emily Owens M.D. as a mean girl.

She is best known for starring in the television series Lost in Space as Judy Robinson from 2019 to 2021, and Luca Guadagnino's directorial film, Bones and All, alongside Timothee Chalamet.

Some of her acting credits include If I Had Wings, Pants on Fire, Strange Empire, Dead of Summer, Down a Dark Hall, Before I Fall, Escape Room, Words on Bathroom Walls, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, Dr. Bird's Advice for Sad Poets, etc.

