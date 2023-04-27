5 hilarious James Corden moments on Late Late Show

After hosting The Late Late Show for over eight years, James Corden will be leaving the show on April 27, 2023.

The Late Late Show is a popular American late-night talk show that airs on CBS. The show started its journey in January 1995 with Tom Snyder as its host and has since had four hosts. Currently hosted by James Corden, the show succeeded The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson in March 2015.

Since its debut in 2015, The Late Late Show with James Corden has become a late-night staple, known for its viral segments, comedic skits, and engaging interviews with celebrities from various fields, including music, film, and television. Hosted by the affable and quick-witted James Corden, the show has provided audiences with countless laughs and memorable moments.

From Carpool Karaoke to Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, Corden and his team have consistently delivered hilarious content that has resonated with viewers all around the world. With its lively energy and entertaining segments, The Late Late Show has become a fan favorite and a must-watch for late-night audiences, even winning the show several awards, including multiple Emmy Awards.

In this article, we'll take a look back at some of the best and funniest moments on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The 5 most memorable moments on The Late Late Show with James Corden to tickle your funny bone

1) Flying with Tom Cruise

One of the best skits on The Late Late Show with James Corden came in 2022, around the release of Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick. Corden accompanied Crusie to an airfield in the middle of the desert and went flying with him in Top Gun style.

Tom Cruise is popular for leading a pretty adventurous lifestyle, not much different than his on-screen persona. When he decided to share his love of flying with Corden, it made up for one of the most entertaining episodes of The Late Late Show.

The duo went up in a 1944 vintage propellor-driven fighter airplane, followed by a more modern jet-powered plane. Tom's insane mid-air stunts are more than enough to overwhelm James Corden. While the whole skit had a very Top Gun style to it, Corden's moments on the episode were the perfect kind of funny.

2) Waitering with Chris Hemsworth

Another hilarious episode on The Late Late Show with James Corden had the host working alongside Avengers star Chris Hemsworth, in a restaurant in London. The duo took up the responsibilities of a waiter in Northall, a fine-dining restaurant in London.

It was more than amusing to watch the two Hollywood stars catering to the customers, albeit in their own pace. Both James Corden and Chris Hemsworth have a very good sense of humor and their antics were amazingly hilarious. They even carried a couple to their table in the name of service. Altogether, this episode is a must-watch if you're in the mood for some laughs.

3) Gordon Ramsay fills his guts

Gordon Ramsay has been a regular on the show and has appeared in multiple different segments. One of his most popular appearances on the show was when the celebrity chef played Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.

Ramsay and Corden took turns asking each other difficult-to-answer questions, leaving them with the choice of either answering honestly or eating the not-so-appetizing food in front of them. The menu included bizarre delicacies like pickled pig's feet juice, bull penis, and salmon ice cream. Seeing the two chow down on these weird foods will definitely give you a stomach ache from laughing.

4) The James Corden impressions

The Late Late Show with James Corden is quite popular for its variety of segments as well as Corden's commentary on himself. One such example was the Q&A with the live audience in the studio where Corden offers the mic to anybody within the audience to ask him questions about the show.

However, the sketch involved audience members offering to showcase their impressions of James Corden. The members went on to perform a hilarious rendition of the same, making fun of the host and his Britishness. Although it may seem a bit culturally insensitive, it was a scripted segment and was done in good faith. The Q&A made up for one of the most entertaining segments on the show.

5) Tom Hanks' filmography

The Late Late Show has always been a platform that hosts actors and promotes their upcoming films and projects. When Corden took over the show from Craige Ferguson in 2015, he kicked off his hosting career with Tom Hanks as his first guest and did one of the best segments till date.

Hanks and Corden got in front of a lo-fi green screen and performed a 6 minutes long montage of Tom Hank's filmography. The segment included references to classic movies like Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan, Sleepless in Seattle, The Castaway, Toy Story, and more. It made a favorable impact on the new rendition of The Late Late Show and was a great way to kick off Corden as the new host.

These were just a few of the numerous hilarious moments the show has seen with Corden as its host. As his tenure on The Late Late Show draws to a close, it's clear that his impact on late-night television will not be forgotten.

Over the past eight years, Corden has made us laugh, cry, and sing along with his signature segments and celebrity interviews. His relatable personality, quick wit, and musical talent have won him a devoted fan base. As the show comes to an end and Corden prepares to move on to new projects, fans are left with a sense of nostalgia and gratitude for the laughter and joy he has brought into their lives.

We can only imagine what he has in store for us next, but one thing is for certain – James Corden's legacy on The Late Late Show will be remembered for years to come.

