James Corden quotes: 5 inspiring lines from the Late Late Show host

James Corden is a man who dons many hats. He is an actor, comedian, singer, writer, television host and producer. Many of his fans know him as the funny and entertaining host of The Late Late Show. Corden took over the reins of the popular talk show from Craig Ferguson in March 2015. After eight glorious years, Corden announced his decision to step down as host.

There has been a lot of speculation about the reasons behind his exit, but it has been reported that James Corden and his wife want their children to experience life in London. He also spoke about his decision on The Drew Barrymore show sometime earlier this year, and said:

"Nothing about leaving the show was to do with not enjoying it. I love it. But the truth is it became a very easy decision because I always knew it was an adventure and I never, ever considered it to be the final destination."

In the latest Carpool Karaoke episode, which marks the last week of James Corden hosting the The Late Late Show, Adele and Corden go on a drive as he takes a trip down memory lane.

Since he is so well-loved, fans of the show will have a hard time watching Corden leave. James Corden has been able to create quite an impact as the host and has even introduced some unique concepts, which means that he will leave behind very big shoes to fill.

5 James Corden quotes that will leave you inspired

1) Make mistakes

"You'll always make mistakes and you'll miss the mark sometimes. That's inevitably going to happen, because the best people in the world make mistakes - even people who are brilliant."

People often get discouraged when they make mistakes, but Corden's quote is a reminder that everyone makes mistakes and that it is all part of the journey. Throughout his career, James Corden has embraced challenges and taken risks, and his journey is proof that sometimes it is better to take action and make a mistake than not do anything due to the fear of failure.

2) Appreciate what is in front of you

"It doesn't help anyone to judge their happiness or career by looking at where others may or may not be. Dad said it best: 'All the time you're looking left and right at other people, you're neglecting what's in front of you. If you focus on looking straight ahead, you can take the odd glance at the future.' He's got a way of saying things sometimes that just puts everything into perspective."

It is easy for people to compare their success or happiness with that of others around them, but that isn't always the best outlook to have. James Corden's father was right when he stressed the need to look ahead when it comes to evaluating success or happiness.

Having interviewed and interacted with some of the biggest names in the world, James Corden certainly doesn't need to compare his journey with anyone else to know that his career is on an upward trajectory.

3) It's all about the hard work

"Nobody tells you when success comes around; in its transient way, you're just working and exhausted all the time. Sometimes I think I'm just sleeping in the back of cars, d'you know what I mean?"

People usually assume that life is a bed of roses the moment you achieve some amount of success. James Corden's quote is a testament to the fact that it takes a lot of hard work to become successful and also to maintain it.

4) Love is love

"I could never understand, when I watch romantic comedies, the notion that for some reason, unattractive or heavy people don't fall in love. If they do, it's in some odd, kooky, roundabout way - and it's not. It's exactly the same."

Many people around the world struggle with the way they look and feel like they are not good enough for love, but this quote by James Corden is a reminder that true love has very little to do with physical appearance.

Corden and Julia have been married since 2012 (Image via Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

5) Do your best

"The one thing you've gotta do is that you need to always do the best you can do, no matter what the given situation, no matter what comes up against you. You do the best you can do, and you never give up. Never quit."

No matter what life throws at you, just be sure to remember James Corden's advice and do your best. After all, life is unpredictable, more so when you are on a fighter plane with Tom Cruise.

Fans of The Late Late Show will be disappointed to see James Corden step down as host, but given his talent, he will surely be back to entertain fans in some other role or project soon.

