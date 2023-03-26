Selena Gomez's One Direction interview goes viral in wake of Zayn Malik dating rumors

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik sparked dating rumors after they were reportedly spotted dining together in an NYC restaurant on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

According to Entertainment Tonight, an eyewitness spotted the two singers on a dinner date and stated:

"They walked in holding hands and were k*ssing. Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn’t notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date."

News of their outing first spread after TikTok user @klarissa.mpeg shared a text exchange with her friend, who was allegedly Gomez and Zayn's hostess at an unnamed celebrity-loved restaurant. The text read:

"Tell me how Selena Gomez and Zayn just walked into (restaurant) hand in hand making out and I seated them."

The clip then goes on to check whether the pair follow each other on Instagram and she finds that the former One Direction singer only follows eighteen people, one of them being Selena.

The news comes just weeks after eagle-eyed fans found that the Only Murders in the Building actress followed Zyan back on the social media platform.

Fans bring up Selena Gomez's red carpet interviews from the early 2010s

Earlier this month, Gomez made it clear she was single when she shared a TikTok video joking about her current relationship status. In a post that was captioned "Still out here lookin for him lol," she was seen lip-syncing to the audio:

"I hate it when girls are like, "Oh my God, my crush doesn't even know that I exist." Like girl, my crush doesn't even exist!"

As rumors of Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik dating continue to do the rounds online, fans of the Lose You to Love Me singer have been circulating snippets of the star's early 2010 red-carpet interviews.

In one of them, she was asked which One Direction member she would want to k*ss. Gomez responded:

"Oh noo... Zayn!"

Gomez immediately followed up by stating:

"Maybe... that's it, I am done!"

The interviewer then promptly pointed out how there was no hesitation from Gomez in answering the question.

sel ✪ fan account @selskarmaa remember when selena gomez was asked whom would she kiss from one direction and she said zayn malik

In a separate clip that has since gone viral, the Rare Beauty founder was asked who her favorite One Direction member was, to which Gomez stated:

"Zayn."

When prompted about the reason behind her answer, she remarked:

"Cause he's..he's cute..."

sel ✪ fan account @selskarmaa "why zayn your favourite?" cause he's cute🫣 her smile at the end tho

Gomez and Malik both have a vast dating history

Both pop stars have been linked to a number of famous celebrities in the past.

Gomez has previously dated Nick Jonas, Justin Bieber, and The Weeknd, among others. She has also been linked to The Chainsmoker's Andrew Taggart and even former One Direction member Niall Horan.

Meanwhile, the Pillow Talk singer has dated Rebecca Ferguson, Cher Lloyd, and Stephanie Davis to name a few. He was once engaged to Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards before getting into a relationship with model Gigi Hadid. The couple shares a two-year-old daughter, Khai. However, he has not publicly dated anyone since the pair's breakup in 2021.

Representatives for both Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik are yet to confirm the rumors.

