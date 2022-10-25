What did James Corden say? The Late Late Show host issues official response to Balthazar restaurant drama

British actor James Corden has recently come under fire for his inappropriate behavior after accounts of his rude attitude toward wait staff, servers, and even his wife surfaced on the internet. The Prom actor was recently temporarily banned from the famed Balthazar restaurant in New York City by restauranteur Keith McNally.

Later, McNally took to his Instagram account to highlight two key incidents where Corden was rude to his wait staff. The sour attitude was unprovoked and, according to McNally, the issues the comedian faced could have been solved differently.

However, the ban was lifted after Corden personally called Keith and apologized.

But on Monday night, the host of the Late Late Show addressed the restaurant issue in the opening monologue to his show to apologize once again.

James Corden publicly apologized for his behavior

On October 24, 2022, Corden started off his show by addressing the Balthazar situation. He described his behavior as "ungracious" and stated that it was never his intention to cause anyone pain.

Corden started the monologue by lauding Balthazar, expressing how much he loved the food, vibe, and service the restaurant offers. He even said that if he lived in New York, he would probably go there every day.

He continued to narrate the incident. Corden said that his wife had explained to the wait staff about her food allergies, but the food came to the table with the allergens three consecutive times. In the "heat of the moment," Corden apparently reacted rudely by making a "sarcastic comment" that he later apologized for.

He then went on to explain that because he didn't shout, scream, or cause an unnecessary scene, he claimed to have walked around like he "didn't do anything wrong." Corden said,

"I have been walking around thinking that I hadn't done anything wrong, right? But, the truth is I have. I made a rude comment and it was wrong. It was an unnecessary comment. It was ungracious to the server."

He also mentioned the call he made to Keith McNally, saying they had a good conversation and that it was never his intention to hurt any of the staff members.

James Corden's apology was incidentally motivated by advice given by his father, who was present in the audience that evening. His father reportedly said that when an untoward comment is made, it is necessary to take responsibility and apologize. He said,

"Son, you did complain. So you might need to explain. Look, when you make a mistake, you have to take responsibility."

And that's exactly what Corden did. He added that part of the reason why he liked Balthazar in the Big Apple was because of the wonderful staff. He said,

"I have such respect, and I value anyone that does such a job. And the team at that restaurant are so great. That's why I love it there."

James Corden concluded his monologue by expressing his desire to be allowed back into the restaurant so he could apologize to the staff personally.

The ban on James Corden has since been lifted by McNally, but not before the internet poked fun at the situation. Several brands took to Twitter to ban Corden from their products and services, although he was never their customer in the first place.

Brands like Ryanair, Riot Fest, and the Nebraska Humane Society hopped on the bandwagon to ban James Corden from their events and services as a joke. The trend was followed by several brands with similar intentions.

