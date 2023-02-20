The Reluctant Traveler release date and air time on Apple TV+

The Reluctant Traveler, an Apple TV+ reality docuseries, will premiere on February 24, 2023, and will be hosted by Emmy-winning Canadian acting legend and Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy.

The 76-year-old Canadian comedian will be taking the risk of exploring the cuisine and culture of eight diverse travel destinations. Via Levy's extraordinary adventures in the new show, viewers will be able to experience virtually everything from underwater sound spas in the Maldives to a winter treehouse getaway in Finland.

The official synopsis of The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy, as stated on the Apple TV+ website, states:

"The eight-episode series follows Eugene Levy as he visits some of the world’s most beautiful and intriguing destinations in Costa Rica, Finland, Italy, Japan, Maldives, Portugal, South Africa and the United States, exploring remarkable hotels and the places and cultures surrounding them."

The Reluctant Traveler will feature host Eugene Levy stepping out of his comfort zone and traveling the world

Apple TV+'s brand new series, The Reluctant Traveler, will feature the host and executive producer, Eugene Levy, visiting some of the most unique hotels in the world and investigating the locals, locales, and cultures surrounding them.

Self-admittedly not a typical travel program host, Eugene Levy isn't often daring or well-versed in world travel and has decided the moment is perfect for him to expand his horizons. As long as he doesn't have to deal with his motion sickness and still eats supper at seven, Levy will be packing his suitcase with some dread in the hopes that his experiences might open up a brand-new chapter in his life.

The Schitt's Creek star revealed in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE that his trip to Kruger National Park in South Africa, particularly the safari ride in the upcoming series, "was undoubtedly the most powerful," despite the fact that he wasn't initially keen to go.

"It never really tickled me because I know what all the animals look like. It's not going to be that exciting for me to see them up clos. But I found out the danger that many of these animals are in every single day from poachers and hunters. It actually really got to me."

Levy added that although he was always aware of the poaching situation in South Africa, it wasn't until he saw the animals that it hit home for him.

Levy finds himself facing a volcano, traveling in a helicopter, and even ice fishing in the Arctic Circle, as we can see in the trailer. He also finds himself riding across the desert on horseback. In one memorable scene, Levy has had to deal with a sick elephant, telling the camera that he's never put his hand up an elephant's backside before.

Eugene Levy has had a professional acting career spanning across five decades. Fans may recall him from the famous American Pie franchise as Jim's dad. He is best known for his portrayal as Johnny Rose alongside Catherine O'Hara as Moira Rose in the hit Netflix comedy series, Schitt's Creek, co-authored by his son, Dan Levy. Eugene has also starred in Splash, National Lampoon's Vacation, Father of the Bride II, Armed and Dangerous, The Man, A Mighty Wind and many more.

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy will premiere on Friday on Apple TV+

In the first episode of the eight-part docuseries The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy season 1, the 76-year-old actor decides to reconnect with nature and learn what it feels like to be really cold by traveling to the Arctic Circle and the frozen wilderness of Lapland. Eugene states in the episode:

"For a guy who doesn’t like extremes, this is about as extreme as it gets. One for armchair wanderers."

Although Eugene travels to eight different nations in The Reluctant Traveler, the show's trailer indicates that the actor does not consider traveling to be one of his favorite pastimes and instead prefers "the vast indoors."

Sarah Levy, his daughter and co-star from Schitt's Creek, as well as his wife, Deborah Divine, join him on some of his journeys in the series.

Produced for Apple TV+ by Twofour and executive produced by Levy and David Brindley, The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy will premiere on Friday, February 24, 2023, only on Apple TV+. The show is likely to air at 3 am ET.

