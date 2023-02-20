Mayfair Witches episode 6 recap: Could Rowan save Tessa from the witch hunters?

Unfortunately, Rowan couldn't save Tessa from the witch hunters in this episode of Mayfair Witches. She was close and tried very hard to get Tessa out of the abandoned warehouse, but her cousin got shot in the neck by one of the goons and died of her injuries.

Season 1 of Mayfair Witches is close to its completion with just one episode left, which will air next week. This season has truly been a mixed bag of emotions, with the tale of Rowan and Lasher taking center stage.

Rowan is not a normal human being. She is a witch who possesses supernatural strength, capable of taking lives.

Lasher, on the other hand, is a demonic creature who has tormented the Mayfair family for ages. The first witch to summon him was Suzanne Mayfair, who lived in Scotland in the 17th century.

Mayfair Witches episode 7 recap: Is Rowan pregnant?

The episode begins with Rowan walking in what seems to be a park in New Orleans when she feels a strange sensation inside her. She sits on a bench and uses her power to find out what's happening to her body and discovers she is pregnant.

Another problem for poor Rowan. She isn't even sure if the child is her boyfriend Ciprien's or if it's just another one of Lasher's tricks. Moreover, Ciprien has problems of his own as he continues to grapple with the past.

With no other way out, Rowan decides to go to Tessa for help, who is now with Lasher. Upon reaching Tessa's home, she and Tessa's family realize that she has been missing for a while.

Tessa has been captured by the notorious witch hunters. They are forcing her to show them her true self but she hasn't given in. No matter how hard Tessa tries to summon Lasher to help her, the demon just does not show up.

Jojo had a premonition about the trouble her family member was in and the entire family gathered to help find her. With the help of a blood ritual, the Mayfairs managed to locate Tessa. Everyone in the family was even forcing Rowan to call Lasher, but the latter adamantly rejected their demands.

Ciprien, who is still stuck in the past, is trying to find a way out. He meets Suzanne and Lasher and realizes he is close to losing his life. He quickly figures out a remedy and makes a portion for himself. After drinking it, he finally returns to the present and rushes at once to tend to Rowan.

Rowan, by this time, has already reached the location where Tessa has been imprisoned by the witch hunters. Ciprien also reaches the location, but is not allowed to advance further by Talamasca leader Albrecht.

The witch hunter is just seconds away from burning Tessa when Rowan makes her heroic entry to the scene and uses her power to kill most of the members of the anti-witch cult.

She gets shot in the shoulder but is not in danger. She gets the rope off Tessa and helps her get to a safer location, but one of the witch-hunters, Keith, shoots at them and flees. The bullet hits Tessa in the neck, which instantly kills her.

The episode ends right here.

Mayfair Witches season finale will be released on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT on AMC.

