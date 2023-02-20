“Not something we wanted”: Mass shooting at New Orleans’ Mardi Gras parade leaves 1 dead and 4 injured

On Sunday, February 19, a shooting at a New Orleans Mardi Gras season parade left one person dead and four others injured.

As per The New York Post, the incident occurred at approximately 9.30 pm during the Bacchus Parade as several shots were fired into the crowds on Terpsichore Street.

Trigger warning: The article contains mentions of gun violence. Reader discretion is advised

Officers from the New Orleans Police Department rushed to the scene, where they discovered the five victims and two handguns. Shortly after, a suspect was detained less than block away.

Deputy Police Superintendent Hans Ganthier said in an interview:

"With the quick apprehension they made, they were able to keep the rest of the public safe."

He continued:

"That said, this is really not something we wanted to see. We really wanted it to be a safe Mardi Gras, and we continue to work toward that end."

Crypto Yachtz @CryptoYachtz @rawsalerts Doesn’t surprise me I was there in April and shots rang out at the bar next to me one block from Bourbon street. My wallet also got stolen. It’s literally the most dangerous city I’ve been to lately and I was in Columbia and Brazil in Q3 with 0 issues. Everyone was nice there @rawsalerts Doesn’t surprise me I was there in April and shots rang out at the bar next to me one block from Bourbon street. My wallet also got stolen. It’s literally the most dangerous city I’ve been to lately and I was in Columbia and Brazil in Q3 with 0 issues. Everyone was nice there

Among the victims, one was confirmed to be a young girl. CBS reported that New Orleans officers said that the deceased victim was male. The motivation behind the shooting remains unknown, and authorities are currently exploring the possibility of multiple suspects.

Witnesses and officials detail the incident during the New Orleans parade

In an interview with WDSU, witness Stacey Morigeau said that she believed that over a dozen shots were fired at the Bacchus parade.

Julia Moser @juliamoserrrr I’m in New Orleans for Mardi Gras and there was just a shooting at the parade we were at. I feel sick and my heart is racing, I am furious we live in a country where this is so common an experience I’m in New Orleans for Mardi Gras and there was just a shooting at the parade we were at. I feel sick and my heart is racing, I am furious we live in a country where this is so common an experience

She said:

“I thought it sounded like 20 gunshots. It was rapid-fire. And everybody started running.”

At the official press conference, Gunther summed up the progress authorities had made in the investigation.

He said:

“We were able to find two weapons on scene and also apprehended what we believe to be a shooter. Whether he’s the sole shooter or not, we will determine through investigation.”

R🪩SS @RossCollier Shooting at Mardi Gras right outside our accommodation. Shooting at Mardi Gras right outside our accommodation. https://t.co/agHtg5McBb

Authorities also confirmed that other skirmishes had occurred during the Bacchus parade, though the instances were considered relatively minor.

Mardis Gras violence in New Orleans

The Mardis Gras season in New Orleans is no stranger to crime, with residents reporting to WDSU that they always anticipate a rise in robberies during the celebrations.

Adovahkitty @adovahkitty @no9fine I was next to the active shooter in a mall shooting last year and this just made my heart sank. Wishing you all the healing you need, I’m so so sorry you had to go through this. 🥺 @no9fine I was next to the active shooter in a mall shooting last year and this just made my heart sank. Wishing you all the healing you need, I’m so so sorry you had to go through this. 🥺

Ira, a resident of the city, told reporters that the police were too preoccupied by crowds during the parades to adequately monitor the streets.

Ira said:

"They do not have enough cops to stand around, so how can you feel comfortable going to a parade? There is a lot of crime going on. Carjackings. You just do not feel comfortable standing out there, leaving your car."

Ira added that there has been a consistent increase in armed robberies, car thefts, and shootings.

He continued:

"Everybody is scared. I am scared for my family. I am scared to go out. Like in the nighttime. I am scared."

Rishi Saunam @RishiSaunam @JohnnyH89686969 Sad to hear about Mardi Gras shooting.. been following your posts about your daughter- she be ok - she can climb trees @JohnnyH89686969 Sad to hear about Mardi Gras shooting.. been following your posts about your daughter- she be ok - she can climb trees 👍👍🍻

As per Vermillion, the city saw 209 homicides, 218 carjackings, 343 shootings, and 397 armed robberies in 2022.

Poll : 0 votes