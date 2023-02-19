Why Can't My Life Be a Rom-Com? on E! - Cast list and characters explored

The new romantic comedy film, titled Why Can't My Life Be a Rom-Com?, is expected to air on E! on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

The movie centers around a young woman who's frustrated due to bad relationships and sets out to make major changes to her approach towards dating.

Take a look at the official synopsis of the movie, according to Pressparty:

''Eliza is smart and independent, but after years of bad boyfriends she finds herself newly single, jobless and questioning all of her decisions. Throwing caution to the wind, Eliza follows best friend Sofia to the Hamptons and decides to change her approach to romance. They're going to follow the rules of dating from a 50-year-old self-help book.''

The description further reads:

''The book seemingly works and Eliza finds herself in the center of a love triangle between Rich, a perfect doctor, and Doug, the towel boy at a Hampton's hotel. Torn between two very different but equally viable suitors, Eliza realizes that deep at heart, she's really a 1980s John Hughes heroine..''

The movie features Em Haine in the lead role, alongside several others portraying important supporting roles. Why Can't My Life Be a Rom-Com? is helmed by Rich Newey and written by Rob Lotterstein.

Why Can't My Life Be a Rom-Com? cast list: Em Haine and others to feature in E!'s new romantic comedy

1) Em Haine as Eliza Sloane

Em Haine portrays the lead character of Eliza Sloane in E!'s new romantic comedy film, Why Can't My Life Be a Rom-Com?. Sloane is frustrated with her life after a series of bad relationships in the past and looks to make some serious changes to her approach towards romance and dating.

She subsequently sets out on a dating adventure with her bestie.

Em Haine looks phenomenal in the film's preview and promises to deliver a thoroughly impressive performance. Her other memorable movie and TV acting credits include Reginald the Vampire, Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between, and Heritage Minutes: The Discovery of Insulin, to name a few.

2) Cecilia Deacon as Sofia Munoz

Cecilia Deacon dons the role of Sofia Munoz in the film. Sofia is Eliza's best friend with whom she goes on a quirky adventure as they try and follow the rules of dating from an old self-help book. Munoz is expected to play a pivotal role in the storyline.

Apart from Why Can't My Life Be a Rom-Com?, Cecilia Deacon has essayed several memorable roles in various other TV shows and films like A Timeless Christmas, Love at First Dance, Charmed, and many more.

3) Aren Buchholz as Ryan

Actor Aren Buchholz stars as Ryan in Why Can't My Life Be a Rom-Com?. Apart from that, not many other details about his character are known at this point. Buccholz has previously starred in Disappearance in Yellowstone, Summer of 84, and Garage Sale Mystery: Murder Most Medieval, among many more.

Apart from Em Haine, Cecilia Deacon, and Aren Buchholz, the romantic film stars many others in key supporting/minor roles like:

Markian Tarasiuk

Roraigh Falkner

Wern Lee

Byron Lawson

Joanne Wilson

Don't forget to catch Why Can't My Life Be a Rom-Com? on E! on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT.

