Marvel’s most and least successful movies of 2022 revealed

2022 was supposed to be a huge year for Marvel, with three major standalone sequels, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, releasing in theaters. With the popularity of these characters after their last solo outings, Infinity War and Endgame, they were expected to join the Billion Dollar Club. They didn’t, though.

However, a new report suggests that all three of these movies were profitable at the end of their runs, and we know which of them was the biggest success and which underperformed for Marvel Studios.

The most successful Marvel movie of 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Image via Marvel)

Deadline’s new report revealed a detailed breakdown of the costs and revenues of Doctor Strange 2, Thor 4, and Black Panther 2. Among those, Doctor Strange 2 was the victor, as it turned out to be the “Most Valuable Blockbuster” of 2022.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness made a total of $955.7 million worldwide. This would have been another Billion Dollar hit for Marvel if it had opened in China. However, Disney would be pleased because it turned in a huge revenue as the studio made $440 million out of the total theatrical intake.

Besides that, the rest of the earnings from Home Entertainment and Television/Streaming amount to $340 million. So its total revenue is $780 million. The total money spent on the film, including expenses such as production costs, prints and ads, video costs, residuals, interests and overheads, and participations, was $496 million.

Hence, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness turned in a net profit of $284 million and became the most successful MCU movie of 2022.

The financials of Thor 4 and Black Panther 2

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Image via Marvel)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever obviously wasn’t as big as its predecessor, but it did turn in a sizable profit. It grossed $859 million worldwide, and Disney took home $450 million as revenue out of that. Additionally, $170 million came from TV/streaming, and $155 million came from home entertainment revenue. So, the total revenue stands at $750 million.

The total expenditure on Black Panther 2 was $491 million, including the production budget, print and advertising, video costs, interest and overhead, residuals, and participations. So, overall, Disney made a profit of $259 million from Wakanda Forever, which is just $25 million less than Multiverse of Madness. But Thor 4 is where things became truly bad.

A still from Thor: Love and Thunder (Image via Marvel)

Disney/Marvel spent $547 million on Thor: Love and Thunder, including the production budget, print and advertising expenses, video costs, interest and overhead expenses, residuals, and participations.

The film made $760.9 million worldwide, and Disney took home $350 million out of that. The rest of the revenue came from Home Entertainment and Television/Streaming, which brought the total revenue to $650 million. Hence, Disney made a net profit of $103 million from Love and Thunder.

Sure, it’s not bad. But with Thor being one of the big three OG Avengers and Taika having impressed everyone with Thor: Ragnarok, a lot more was expected out of Love and Thunder. Yet, it turned out to be a bad investment, and with Disney taking countermeasures against superhero fatigue, Thor 4 substantially diminished the possibility of Thor 5.

Poll : 0 votes