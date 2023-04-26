5 wildest celeb moments from The Late Late Show With James Corden

After eight years of running one of America's favorite late-night chat shows, James Corden is leaving The Late Late Show. Throughout Corden's career as host of the talk show, he has brought on some of the world's biggest celebrities, from BTS to Stevie Wonder.

After taking over from Craig Ferguson in 2015, James Corden successfully turned the show into his own. The introduction of new and interesting segments like Carpool Karaoke and Spill Your Guts further boosted the popularity of the show.

From Adele and One Direction to Prince Harry and Michelle Obama, The Late Late Show has welcomed a plethora of iconic guests, who have left a lasting impression on viewers with shocking revelations, unbelievable stories and other crazy moments.

Here are some of the wildest celebrity moments the show has witnessed through the years.

5 iconic moments on The Late Late Show with James Corden that left audiences stunned

1) Skydiving with Tom Cruise

In 2018, when Tom Cruise appeared on The Late Late Show to promote his film Mission: Impossible — Fallout, James Corden teased the actor about doing his own stunts and skydives. In retaliation, Cruise invited the host to go skydiving with him.

While Tom Cruise is known for doing his own stunt work in his films, viewers were surprised to see the star skydiving in real life, especially with James Corden in tow. The episode was a hit among fans, with many commenting on how effortless Cruise made the whole thing look.

2) Spill Your Guts with Kim Kardashian

Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts is one of The Late Late Show's most popular game segments, where celebrities are asked questions by James Corden and vice versa. If a question cannot be answered, the player is given an assortment of disgusting food choices to consume.

Kim Kardashian's turn at playing the game was filled with as many dramatic reveals and shocking confessions as one would expect. While Corden and Kim spent the segment asking each other awkward questions about the Kardashian family and other Late Late Show guests, the food options they were given included scarab beetles, cow tongue, bull penis and bird saliva.

Kim's Spill Your Guts episode made for entertaining TV, with the socialite revealing shocking facts about herself and her siblings, including who she thought was the least fashionable Kardashian member.

3) Tattoo Roulette with One Direction

Although One Direction has appeared on The Late Late Show on several occasions, one particularly wild moment that sticks out is when they played Tattoo Roulette with James Corden.

Each contestant was given a box with a word inside it. If Corden picked out the tattoo box, he would get the 1D logo inked on him but if a band member picked it out then they would get The Late, Late Show tattooed on them.

In the end, Harry Styles was revealed as the one with the tattoo box and the segment ended with a tattoo artist inking him live on air.

4) Carpool Karaoke with the Red Hot Chili Peppers

Another popular segment on The Late Late Show, Carpool Karaoke has its own dedicated fanbase. Since its inception, many iconic celebrities have appeared on the segment to belt out songs while driving around with James Corden.

One such memorable episode was when Corden invited the Red Hot Chili Peppers to carpool around Los Angeles, which eventually led to a wrestling match between Corden and lead vocalist Anthony Kiedis on a stranger's lawn.

While the whole episode makes for a fun watch, the part where Corden gets pinned down by Kiedis within seconds was definitely one that Late Late fans will likely never forget.

5) An Afternoon with Prince Harry & James Corden

In 2021, The Late Late Show did an episode with Prince Harry just after the Royal renounced his royal duties and decided to move to Los Angeles with his family. The interview took place on a double decker bus, where Corden conversed with the Prince regarding his life in America and his exit from the Royal Family while the two sipped on tea.

The episode also revealed interesting facts about the Royal Family, including what the Queen had bought her great-grandson for Christmas that year, and the Royal Family's thoughts on the popular TV drama, The Crown.

The wildest moment from the episode was when Corden and Harry visited the original house where The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was filmed, and Harry asked the owner if he could use their bathroom but not before singing the show’s theme song.

The final episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden will air on Thursday 27 April on CBS in the United States.

