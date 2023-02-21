Bel-Air season 2 is all set to premiere on Peacock on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 3.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend.

The series is a reboot of the iconic sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. It focuses on the early years of Will Smith's tumultuous journey growing up in West Philadelphia.

The first season premiered in February 2022 and received mostly positive reviews from critics and viewers. The show stars Jabari Banks in the lead role, along with several others portraying significant supporting roles.

Bel-Air season 2 set to depict key moments from Will Smith's life

Peacock released the official trailer for season 2 on January 19, 2023, and it offers a glimpse of the numerous crucial events set to unfold in the latest installment of the show. The trailer begins on a dramatic note, with Smith's voiceover saying:

''My whole life was based on a lie. Can't go back to the way things were.''

The trailer is close to two-and-a-half minutes long and briefly depicts some of the key moments from Smith's life in the upcoming season, without giving away any major spoilers.

Overall, the trailer promises a lot of drama, similar to the first season. Along with the trailer, Peacock also shared the official description of the show on their YouTube channel:

''Set in modern-day Los Angeles, Peacock’s successful one-hour drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.''

The description further reads:

''As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to a gripping season full of drama as Will Smith's eventful journey continues. The show is expected to premiere with three episodes on February 23, 2023, following which it'll follow the standard weekly-release format.

A quick look at Bel-Air cast and crew

Jabari Banks stars in the lead role as Will Smith in the series. Banks was quite impressive throughout the first season, capturing the various conflicting feelings and emotions of his character with utmost perfection.

Based on the trailer for season 2, Banks continues to impress, and viewers can look forward to another memorable performance by the actor. Apart from Bel-Air, the actor has starred in Tamron Hall and Halloween in Hollywood.

Starring alongside Banks in other important supporting roles are actors like Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey Thompson, and Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks, among many more.

The series has received critical acclaim, thanks to its distinctive tone and performances by the cast. Morgan Cooper is one of the showrunners who also serves as an executive producer on the project. Cooper's other notable credits include U Shoot Videos?, Room Tone, and Levitation, to name a few.

Don't forget to watch the first three episodes of Bel-Air season 2 on Peacock on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 3.01 am ET.

