Bel-Air episode 9 guest stars: Upcoming storyline will see original characters return

Bel-Air is an American drama series created by Malcolm Spellman, Morgan Cooper, Rasheed Newson, and TJ Brady. The series is a reimagined version of the popular sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and is gleaned from the short fan film of the same name by Cooper. The series arrived on Peacock on February 13, 2022.

The series chronicles the complicated and intense journey of Will Smith from the roads of West Philadelphia to the mansions of Bel-Air. It stars Adrian Holmes, Jabari Banks, Cassandra Freeman, Coco Jones, Olly Sholotan, Akira Akbar, Jordan L. Jones, Jimmy Akingbola, and Simone Joy Jones.

Reportedly, Vernee Watson-Johnson and Daphne Maxwell Reid, who respectively co-starred as Aunt Viola and Viv Smith during the original series, are all set to guest-star in a dramatized version of the series, exclusively on Peacock.

Bel-Air episode 9 will witness the return of two original characters

Both actresses, Vernee Watson-Johnson and Daphne Maxwell Reid, are set to appear in episode 9 of the series that will be released exclusively on Peacock on March 24, 2022. They will be seen portraying members of the Art Council Board of Trustees. Reid will portray the character of Helen and Watson-Johnson will portray Janice.

Watson-Johnson was a significant part of the 15 episodes collectively in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as the mother of Will. Her television work includes roles in The Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men. Meanwhile, Reid replaced Janet Hubert as Aunt Viv in the original series.

Vernee Christell Watson-Johnson has also been a part of several well-known movies and series, including Cotton Comes to Harlem, Trick Baby, Norman... Is That You?, Death Drug, All Night Long, Antwone Fisher, Christmas with the Kranks, Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, Clemency, The Mandela Effect, Welcome Back, Kotter, Carter Country, Captain Caveman and the Teen Angels, and more.

Daphne Maxwell Reid has also been a part of an array of well-regarded movies and TV series, including Protocol, Once Upon a Time... When We Were Colored, Asunder, Troop 491: the Adventures of the Muddy Lions, By the Grace of Bob, Out of Gas, Harriet, The Duke, Hill Street Blues, Simon & Simon, Frank's Place, Super Password, Linc's, Let's Stay Together, and more.

More about the Peacock series

Peacock’s reimagination of the original series has 4 episodes left collectively in its first season, with the finale episode set for March 31, 2022. Executively produced by Will Smith, the reboot earlier received a 2-season order from the popular streaming service Peacock back in the month of September 2020.

Don't forget to watch episode 9 of Bel-Air, premiering on March 24, 2022, exclusively on Peacock.

