Watch: Will Smith claims Venus and Serena Williams' father had "the power of belief that borders on insanity" in Best Actor award-winning speech at SAG Awards

Will Smith, who played the role of Venus and Serena Williams' father Richard Williams in King Richard, won his first ever SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role last week, following which he gave a sensational speech that eulogized the eponymous hero of the film.

In a short Instagram reel posted by Serena Williams' long-time coach Patrick Mouratoglou, Will Smith can be seen on the podium as he begins his emotional speech. He told the crowd that Richard Williams, who orchestrated the Williams sisters' rise to the top of tennis, was a "dreamer" while being philosophical about the belief that he had in his daughters' ability.

"Richard Williams is a dreamer like no one you've ever known. He has the power of belief that borders on insanity... and sometimes, it tips over the border," Smith said in his speech at the SAG Awards.

The Hollywood actor added that such an attitude is "absolutely necessary" in order to achieve great things in life.

"Which is absolutely necessary to take something from impossible to possible," he added.

Mouratoglou himself was overwhelmed by Smith's speech, claiming in his caption that the African-American was able to sum up Venus and Serena Williams' father's school of thought in just about 30 seconds.

"In just 30 seconds, Will Smith perfectly encapsulates why Richard Williams has achieved the unachievable," the Frenchman wrote, followed by a heart emoji.

The star coach's short video also showed the reaction of Venus Williams, who appeared to be filled with reverence as she heard Smith deliver his speech.

"It's all of these Black women that I get to protect and shine a light on across the generations" - Will Smith on getting the opportunity to play Venus and Serena Williams' father

During his speech, Will Smith also thanked Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton and Aunjanue Ellis, who played the roles of Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Oracene Price (the Williams sisters' mother), respectively.

"I'm here tonight with Saniyya [Sidney] and Demi [Singleton], the girls who play Venus and Serena Williams, and Aunjanue Ellis," he said.

The actor then teared up as he acknowledged Venus Williams sisters and her cousin Isha Price for making the project possible.

"It's all of these Black women that I get to protect and shine a light on, you know, across the generations," he added.

Ever since King Richard's worldwide release, critics and fans from all around the world have hailed Smith's portrayal of Richard Williams. It should also be noted that the Ensemble Cast of the film was also nominated at the awards show but lost out to the cast of CODA.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan