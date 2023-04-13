Gordon Ramsay responds to his mention in Golden Hour by NCT's Mark

On April 7, 2023, NCT's Mark rolled out his creative solo track, Golden Hour. Ever since its teaser, fans have been curious about the angle the song has taken given its unique lyrics and music video, especially with the reference given to Gordon Ramsay. When the song was released, it dispelled rumors that it was intended as a diss track against the chef and revealed that it was simply a shout-out to him.

The song mentioned a viral retweet by Gordon Ramsay of an NCTzen talking about Mark's egg-making skills. As the chef mocked his manner of cooking in a light-hearted manner, NCT's Mark, who felt that the incident was iconic, embedded it in his NCT LAB track. After a long wait, the chef responded to his mention in the song through a TikTok video, further cementing the iconic relationship they shared.

Gordon Ramsay responds to NCT's Mark through a TikTok video addressing his shoutout in Golden Hour

It all started in 2018 when an NCTzen tweeted about NCT's Mark cooking an egg during a challenge the K-pop group had on a variety show. The fan mentioned a particular part where Mark couldn't perfectly produce a bull's eye egg and captioned it with:

"@Gordon Ramsay my boyfriend was making eggs... what do you think?"

Surprisingly, the chef retweeted the tweet, advising the fan to get back on Twitter. The hilarious interaction became quite an iconic moment in the fandom. However, what shocked many was Mark's reference to this in his latest NCT LAB track, Golden Hour. As the lyrics from the song go:

"Excuse me, waiter. That golden yolk in the middle, make it right. I'm calling Gordon Ramsay."

What many anticipated to be a diss towards the chef for mocking Mark's cooking skills, the mention of Gordon Ramsay in Golden Hour turned out to be a shoutout, flexing the chef's good critical sense with respect to food. While the song itself wasn't a track about food but rather a diss against its haters with multiple references, fans still found the reviving of the old iconic moment hilarious.

from gordon ramsay criticizing mark's eggs and saying "get back on tinder!" to mark replying with a "i don't know how to make eggs, but that i don't stress" bc he knows the ladies are still gonna line up for him.

only mark lee would take criticism from gordon ramsay and turn it into the song of the year

As fans were waiting for Gordon Ramsay to pick up the call, the chef finally responded through a TikTok video. The first part of the TikTok video has NCT's Mark referring to the chef in his music video, which is followed by a clip of Gordon Ramsay looking into his phone while still awaiting Mark's call. The video was captioned:

I'm still waiting for my call...Hope the eggs are better now!

Another part of Golden Hour's lyrics where NCT's Mark mentions Gordon Ramsay is indirectly alluding to the egg incident. This was one of the major lyrics that made fans speculate that the track could be a diss towards Gordon Ramsay. However, Mark's denial of the same has enabled fans to enjoy the song in a more eased manner.

I don't know how to make eggs, but that I do not stress. Cause I know I won't ever get hungry. I'm calling Gordon out 'cause it's the golden hour.

Fans couldn't get enough of the iconic interaction and have been flooding Twitter and other social media platforms, expressing how much they've loved the back-and-forth comebacks over the years. Naturally, they hope that these interactions will grow into real-life ones.

