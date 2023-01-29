K-pop idols celebrated the Lunar New Year on January 22, which marked the start of the Year of the Rabbit. It is a spring festival which marks the end of winter and the beginning of the new season. According to the Chinese zodiac, 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit.

The Chinese zodiac comprises 12 animals, and everyone has a representative animal sign depending on their birth year. Those born in 2023, 2011, and every 12-year cycle before that were all born in the Year of the Rabbit.

The Year of the Rabbit, particularly the Water Rabbit, is supposed to bring with itself longevity, peace, and prosperity according to Chinese culture. As such, many male K-pop idols who were born in the Year of the Rabbit would get to enjoy increased prosperity and peace this year.

Dino, Rocky, and 8 other male K-pop idols born in the Year of the Rabbit

1) Dino

Born Lee Chan, Dino is the talented maknae of SEVENTEEN, born on February 11, 1999. The K-pop idol is the main dancer, vocalist, and sub-rapper of the group. Although he is a part of the dance line in his group, the maknae is an ace who excels in all positions.

2) Rocky

ASTRO’s Rocky, born on February 25, 1999, is yet another idol born in the Year of the Rabbit. The artist is the main dancer, lead rapper, as well as the vocalist of the group. His birth name is Park Min-hyuk and he is well-known among fans for his muscular body and chiseled abs.

3) Juhaknyeon

THE BOYZ’s Juhaknyeon was born on March 9, 1999, making the rabbit his Chinese zodiac sign. The K-pop idol is the lead dancer, vocalist, and rapper for his group. He is also a former Produce 101 member, ranking 19th on the show.

4) Changbin

Changbin, born on August 11, 1999, is one of the three main rappers as well as the sub-vocalist of the group Stray Kids. He is also part of the K-pop group's rap sub-unit, 3RACHA, where he goes by the name SPEARB.

5) Yunho

ATEEZ’s Yunho, born on March 23, 1999, is the main dancer and lead vocalist of his group. He is known among fans for his tsundere charms and gorgeous visuals. The K-pop idol has also ventured into acting and appeared in the 2021 drama Imitation.

6) T.O.P

BIGBANG’s lead rapper and visual member, T.O.P was born on November 4, 1987, in the Year of the Rabbit. The idol was an underground rapper before joining YG Entertainment and debuting in BIGBANG. Aside from his music, he is also known for his passion for acting and the arts.

7) Hwiyoung

Hwiyoung, born on May 11, 1999, is a member of the K-pop group SF9 who was also born in the Year of the Rabbit. The K-pop idol is the lead rapper and vocalist for his group and is well-known for his deep voice. He has also tried his hands at acting and appeared in the 2021 K-drama Replay.

8) Park Jihoon

Park Jihoon of Produce 101 fame is another idol born in the Year of the Rabbit since he was born on May 29, 1999. After his stint with Wanna One, Jihoon released his solo music and also resumed his acting career. The K-pop idol is best known for his roles in the K-dramas Love Revolution and Weak Hero Class 1.

9) Mark

NCT and SuperM member Mark was born on August 2, 1999. He is the ace of SM Entertainment and excels in dancing, singing, as well as rapping. In 2022, he released his first solo single titled Child.

10) Yeonjun

TXT’s Yeonjun, born on September 13, 1999, is the vocalist, dancer, and rapper of the group, as well as the eldest member of the K-pop boy band. The idol is known as the fourth-generation it-boy for his outstanding skills as an artist. Moreover, he has been cited as an inspiration for many upcoming K-pop idols.

The Year of the Rabbit ends on February 9, 2024, and will give way to the Year of the Dragon starting on February 10, 2024.

